Three people facing charges following investigation into vehicle thefts in La Ronge and on Little Red River

Three people have been arrested following an RCMP investigation into robberies in the Little Red River and La Ronge areas.

Brandon Corrigal of Sturgeon Lake, Acotia Bradfield of La Ronge, and Kara Halkett of Little Red River were all arrested in the community of Little Red River on Monday, Aug. 3. Corrigal, 26, faces more than 20 charges, including four counts of failing to comply with release orders. He has also been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with an offensive weapon, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Bradfield, 22, faces nine charges including assault with a weapon, robbery with an offensive weapon, and failing to comply with probation orders. Halkett, 27, faces seven charges including assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon.

All three made their first court appearance on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an investigation into a stolen SUV that began on Aug. 2. Prince Albert RCMP were called to the community of Little Red River at around 5:45 p.m. following reports that two people with firearms had threatened an individual, stolen an SUV and personal items from a residence, and then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The following day, the La Ronge RCMP received a report from two victims who said they were assaulted by three people with firearms who then stole their truck. The incident occurred on Hwy 2 south of La Ronge. The RCMP say the suspects were driving a vehicle that matched the description of the SUV stolen before.

The victims were assessed in hospital for injures described as non-life-threatening. RCMP officers from Prince Albert and Waskesiu assisted with the case.

The RCMP later found the suspects and the stolen truck in Northside. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled from police on Hwy 2.

RCMP officers setup a tire deflation device in the community of Little Red River. Police say the driver ran over the device, forcing the truck to stop.

The RCMP arrested two women in the truck. Police say a man fled the truck on foot before being arrested. There were no injuries reported to police.