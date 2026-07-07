Three individuals charged and weapons seized in relation to shooting investigation

On the evening of July 4, 2026, Prince Albert Police Service conducted an operation on a residence of the 1600 block of Muir Drive in relation to a shooting investigation that occurred earlier that day, where seven individuals were arrested, and multiple weapons were seized.

Prince Albert Police responded to an incident at 6:41 a.m. on July 4 where a 30-year-old man was shot during an altercation. Suspects were believed to have fled before police arrived. The man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, investigators believe the victim and suspects are known to each other.

Prince Albert Police Service executed a search warrant on a residence in connection to the incident, all individuals of the residence exited the building voluntarily. One firearm, ammunition, and other weapons were seized following the arrest of seven individuals.

A 36-year-old male is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, and breach of three separate firearm prohibition court orders.

A 29-year-old male is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, and breach of six separate firearm prohibition court orders.

A 30-year-old female is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, and breach of two separate firearm prohibition court orders.

All three individuals made their first court appearances on July 6, 2026.

Prince Albert Police Service continue the investigation.