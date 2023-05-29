Three charged with attempted murder after weekend shooting in Beauval

RCMP have charged three people with attempted murder following a shooting in Beauval that left a 20-year-old victim with serious injuries.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, who was transferred to hospital by EMS.

Video surveillance revealed three people inside of a black SUV at the home, a woman driving with two men also in the vehicle.

RCMP sent out a public safety advisory in the detachment area.

At around 1 p.m., the suspect vehicle was spotted travelling on Highway 155 towards Beauval.

The vehicle fled from police for about two kilometres and an occupant threw a duffel bag out the window, which contained two guns.

After deploying a spike belt, the vehicle stopped and the three suspects ran into the bush. They were located at about 1 a.m. on Sunday and were taken into custody.

Clayton Ahenakew, 26, from Ille-a-la-Crosse, Jaylena Lafleaur, 26, from Meadow Lake and Prosper Gardiner, 27, from Ille-a-la-Crosse are charged with attempted murder. Their other charges include possessing a firearm obtained by crime and transporting a firearm in a careless manner.

All three accused made their first court appearance on Monday in Meadow Lake.