Three charged in Prince Albert drug trafficking investigation

Three people are facing charges after a Prince Albert Police Service drug trafficking investigation on Valleyview Road.

Police say officers arrested three people during the April 9 search and seized 141 grams of cocaine, 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of cannabis concentrate, $910 in cash, three cellular phones, digital scales, a money counter, and a loaded Glock 48 handgun with an additional magazine and ammunition.

Investigators later found the firearm had been reported stolen from a business in Alberta in 2020.

Prince Albert police said 24-year-old Coleton Brown, 31-year-old Cassandra Bear, and 22-year-old Tiem Deng are each charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, and multiple firearms-related offences. Brown and Bear are also charged with breaching court-ordered conditions.

All three appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on April 10, police said.