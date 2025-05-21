Three charged after firearm discharged on James Smith Cree Nation

Daily Herald Staff

The Melfort RCMP have charged three people afer a firearm was discharged on James Smith Cree Nation.

According to RCMP On May 17 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Melfort RCMP received a report of a firearms discharge on James Smith Cree Nation.

Officers responded immediately and located an injured adult male at a residence. EMS attended and transported the male to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Investigation determined that suspects entered a residence between the hours of 11:30 p.m. on May 16 and 2:30 a.m. on May 17. Armed with firearms, they threatened residents, discharged a firearm and injured the adult male, and assaulted other adult occupants. Extensive patrols of the community were conducted with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS), but no suspects were immediately located.

On May 17, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Melfort RCMP received a report of individuals with firearms outside a residence on James Smith Cree Nation. Officers responded immediately.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team attended, along with officers from Tisdale RCMP Detachment and Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS).

Officers determined a vehicle departed the residence and drove down a dead-end road that led to the river. Officers believed the suspects in the vehicle were connected the incident earlier that day. Officers located the vehicle and arrested an adult male and two adult females. During a search of the vehicle, officers located and seized an extendable baton and brass knuckles.

The adult male, 27-year-old Keistin Deschambeault of Nipawin, was determined to be wanted on a Regina Police Service warrant for being unlawfully at large.

As a result of continued investigation, Keistin Deschambeault was also charged with one count, discharge pistol with intent to wound, one count, break and enter, one count, assault with weapon, one count, pointing a firearm, one count, possession of a restricted weapon, one count, aggravated assault, one count, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, one count, possession of restricted firearm with ammunition, one count, uttering threats, two counts, possession of firearm contrary to order and two counts, possession of ammunition contrary to order.

Additionally, 27-year-old Lyric Arcand and 27-year-old Samara Head, both of James Smith Cree Nation, are each charged with one count, break and enter, one count, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, one count, robbery with firearm and one count, possession of prohibited firearm.

Lyric Arcand is also facing one count, pointing a firearm, Section 87(1), Criminal Code. Samara Head is also facing one count, assault with weapon, Section 267(a), Criminal Code.

Keistin Deschambeault, Lyric Arcand and Samara Head appeared in Melfort Provincial Court on May 20.

Melfort RCMP are seeking to locate an adult female believed to be connected to this incident. Further updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information about this person, their whereabouts or this investigation is asked to call 310-RCMP (7267). Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Melfort RCMP continue to investigate. Based on preliminary investigation, Melfort RCMP do not believe this incident to be random in nature.

James Smith Cree Nation security personnel assisted with this investigation.