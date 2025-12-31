Three buses damaged in Monday fire at City of Regina transit depot

Regina Leader-Post Staff

A fire at the City of Regina’s transit operations centre on Monday caused damage to three buses, according to a city spokesperson.

Regina Fire and Protective Services responded to a fire alarm at the city’s bus depot on the 300 block of Winnipeg Street around 1 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 29.

Crews found one of the diesel buses parked inside “fully engulfed” in flames, says the city’s emailed statement. It notes that the first bus was “significantly damaged” and two others parked nearby sustained minor damage before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Crews remained on site until approximately 3:30 a.m. to put out the fire and clear smoke from the building. The garage was unoccupied at the time, adds the statement.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause. Meanwhile, a fire inspector has already ruled that the incident was “not suspicious,” according to the city.

The City of Regina did not respond to an inquiry about whether any of the damaged buses would be replaced. City staff advised earlier this year that a new diesel bus costs an estimated $1.08 million.

City council recently altered Regina’s strategy for transit replacements once a diesel bus reaches the end of its lifespan. Instead of moving forward with a previous plan to buy more electric buses, council elected to go with a cheaper hybrid diesel-EV model at an average cost of $1.4 million.