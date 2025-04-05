Three arrested in Stanley Mission related to an ongoing investigation

On April 2 La Ronge RCMP attended a residence in Stanley Mission in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Officers located and seized two sawed-off firearms, a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia in the residence during their investigation.

Three individuals were arrested at the residence.

According to RCMP 19-year-old Seth Newman and two youths, all from British Columbia, were each charged with one count, possession of the proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000, two counts, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts, unsafe storage of a firearm.

One of the youths, who is 15, was also charged with one count, resist/obstruct peace officer,. The other, who is 16, was also charged with two counts of fail to comply with condition.

The two youth cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

According to RCMP the investigation continu