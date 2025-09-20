Three arrested after cocaine trafficking investigation

The Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) with the assistance of the Proactive Policing Unit (PPU) has concluded an investigation into cocaine trafficking in the city of Prince Albert with the arrests of three men.

In July 2025, CRT members began an investigation into multiple men believed to be trafficking cocaine. Through their investigation, officers obtained a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant for two residences in Prince Albert.

The search warrants were executed On Sept 11 at a residence in the 1,500 block of Olive Diefenbaker Drive and another at a residence in the 600 block of Pederson Drive.

As a result of the execution of the search warrants, three people were arrested and the following items were located and seized 167 grams of crack cocaine, 57 grams of powder cocaine, $2,355 Canadian currency, assorted ammunition, numerous digital scales and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Three men, 23-year-old Mohamed Dhoore, 25-year-old Keeanu Morin, and 27-year-old William Larocque have all been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

Larocque has also been charged with assault with intent to resist.

All three men made their first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Sept. 12.