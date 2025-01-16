Thousands of silkscreened butterflies at the Humboldt Gallery

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

HUMBOLDT – The Humboldt Gallery has a new exhibit on now until Feb. 22.

The friends of the museum and gallery are providing a unique opportunity in 2025.

“The new exhibit, Vicissitude by Monique Martin and Alexandra Hedberg is a captivating art installation which features thousands of silk-screened, highly realistic butterflies clustered on branches that are suspended from the Gallery ceiling, as well as a stunning floor piece that can be walked on in sock feet,” said Rachel Wormsbecher, Humboldt Gallery Supervisor.

“If you need to get away from winter, come to the Gallery and be mesmerized by this incredible installation.”

“Much like the mountains of Central Mexico, thousands of gorgeous butterflies will be clustered on tree branches suspended from the ceiling. The only difference is that these butterflies were silk-screened by Saskatchewan artist Monique Martin.”

The public is invited to come lay down to relax and view the butterflies on a large silk-screened canvas that was created in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2022.

With funding from the Friends Festival Auction , for the duration of this exhibit, all gallery rental fees will be cut in half. The gallery is offering a break from winter and is encouraging interested renters and user groups to consider your event or meeting in this gorgeous and calming space.

Host your meeting or event under the butterflies for less than $23 per hour or under $90 for five hours. Contact the Humboldt and District gallery to discuss your event in 2025. Space is limited.

On the Trail of the Monarch Butterfly exhibit will also be shown from Jan. 3 to Feb 22 and is presented through microphotographic images and aerial photographs. Mexican filmmaker and pilot Francisco “Vico” Gutiérrez documented monarch’s amazing journey from Montreal to the mountains of central Mexico. This exhibit comes with a visually stunning documentary about this journey that will be playing while the exhibit is up.

This exhibit is produced by the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico, and is a true exemplification of teamwork, both in its creation and in its story, the Humboldt and District Gallery said.