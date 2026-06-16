This Ontario Grade 7 student traded morning scrolling for the news — and won a $2,500 essay prize

Scarlett Liu

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Markham Economist and Sun

Instead of starting her day by scrolling through short videos, Markham Grade 7 student Amira Navaneethan spends part of each morning reading the news.

The habit, which began about a year ago at her mother’s suggestion, recently helped her earn first place in the Stossel Essay Contest for an essay on tariffs and a $2,500 (U.S.) prize. She also received an honourable mention in the Cambridge Re:think Essay Competition.

“Personally, I do enjoy watching short-form videos, but about a year ago, I started reading the newspaper in the morning before going to school,” Amira said.

She said it didn’t feel right to begin the day by watching shorts, so her mother suggested using that time to read a few articles and send her a summary by email. What began with one or two stories gradually evolved into reading two or three articles in greater depth and discussing them with others.

“The articles I chose varied from entertainment and economics to travel and politics,” she said. “As I continued reading, my interest in the articles grew even more.”

Depending on the day’s news, Amira spends between 10 and 20 minutes each morning reading and writing summaries.

Amira said regularly reading the news strengthened both her writing skills and her understanding of tariffs, allowing her to focus on broader ideas rather than getting bogged down in definitions when writing her essay.

Although she still enjoys short-form videos, Amira believes they don’t offer the same depth as written reporting.

“People who rely mostly on short videos as their main source of information miss the chance to fully understand topics, rather than simply watching a brief clip and forgetting both the video and its content a week later,” she said.