‘This is a wonderful service’: Two Miles for Mary spokesperson rallies support ahead of Friday radio-thon

Prince Albert’s Rolena Krawec wasn’t expecting to be the face of the 2024 Two Miles for Mary Radio-thon, but she’s happy to fill the role.

Krawec is the 2024 Mary in this year’s Two Miles for Mary campaign, which runs Friday morning on 900 CKBI at live at the Prince Albert Heritage Centre. The former Weirdale resident said she’s happy to be more involved in the community.

“I was so thrilled,” she said in a phone in interview on Wednesday. “I was surprised. I was happy, but it was more than that even. It was like now I have become a member of this community.

“I came from a small community—the village of Weirdale—and so whenever I was able to help out with anything going on in the community I was there, and I rather missed that since I moved into Prince Albert. I just feel like now I’m a part of the community and I’m very happy about that.”

Krawec and her husband Jim took over the Norland General Store in Weirland in 1962. She served as the Postmaster there for 40 years, and became a driving force in the community, serving as mayor creating programs like Seniors Talking to Students.

Krawec retired in 2001 and moved to Prince Albert in 2020. She said Senior’s Transportation has been a major help.

“I just depend on them,” she said. “I’m living with my daughter who will (drive) me around, but I want to be as independent as possible and with the service, well, if I can’t go today, I can go tomorrow. I would just be lost without them.”

Krawec sold her car when she turned 85 and does not drive anymore. She relies on the service for transportation at least four times a month, traveling to the library, the bank, and local stores.

She said the fares are affordable, and the drivers treat passengers with courtesy and kindness.

“They’re just the nicest people,” she said. “They make sure that they’ll carry your bags in the house for you if you have any. They make sure that your door is unlocked and you’re inside before they take off. They just do all kinds of little things that are so meaningful to a person who is 85-plus.”

Krawec started a letter-writing campaign after being named this year’s Mary. She originally started by writing a few letters to couples she new in Prince Albert, but branched out after one acquaintance offered to hand-deliver letters to houses in her area.

Krawec was surprised at how many people didn’t know about Senior’s Transportation. She’s thankful for the Radio-thon because it not only raises money, but brings awareness about the program.

“This is a wonderful service that we have in this community. It’s really not expensive. They’ll take you where they want to go within the city, and the girls look after a person. There’s no such thing as having to walk across the parking lot. They drop you off at the door … and today that’s really important.”

Residents can donate to Two Miles for Mary by calling 306-763-6279. E-transfers are also available by using TMFM@pacsc.com. Call 306-953-4460 if you require a tax receipt for your online donation.

Residents can also dedicate their container returns to Seniors Transportation at the SARCAN Drop n Go.

Seniors Transportation is operated by the Prince Albert Community Service Centre (CSC). The CSC also operates a paratransit bus service.

In 2023, the CSC provided 37,145 total rides, and increase of 11,405 from 2022.