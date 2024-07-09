‘This hits close to home’: Watsonairs Choral Group makes donation for new Ronald McDonald House in Prince Albert

Uko Akpanuko and Paul Anthony Emokhare

Daily Herald

The Watsonairs Choral Group as part of its yearly activities organized a Spring Concert to raise funds for the new Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) facility being built in Prince Albert.

The group made the presentation of $ 5,000 to RMHC on Tuesday.

“A lot of us were impacted in our lives with sick grand children or children and we understand the significance of having this kind of (house) nearby,” said Amy Robinson the Director of the Wastsonairs Choral Group during the presentation.

“With this house, parents will have one less worry when their child is sick. We are all mothers, grandmothers, aunties so we decided to partner with RMHC because this hit close to home,” Robinson added

RMHC Saskatchewan CEO Tammy Forrester welcomed the Watsonairs’ contribution.

“We are very grateful to the choir for this support. We have not gone truly public with the campaign yet, but I would say that what has happened in this community thus far has been very supportive,” said Forrester.

The money will go towards the building of a house in Prince Albert to support the families that travel to Prince Albert to receive medical care for their children or child at the Victoria Hospital.

The RMHC house will cost about $8 million and consist of 12 rooms including dining room, kitchen, office space, kids playing area, fitness area, family space. The RMHC is hoping to complete and open the house in June 2026.

“We have supported over 28,000 families in Saskatchewan that have had to travel for their health care or medical care of their child and needed a place to stay. When we looked to who else to be supporting within the province, we have seen the need in Prince Albert and Regina which made our organization to decide to build a house in Prince Albert and Regina,” Forrester said

“We have been raising the money quietly through the community already, but we are also looking at going a bit more public with the program in the next month or so, then we will look to the public to support the building and the operations of the house. We want to build by late fall this year, but we do need to reach our target goal before then,” she added.