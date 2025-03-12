‘This didn’t come up overnight’: Prince Albert police announce discovery of marijuana grow operation west of city

Police estimate grow up could have produced more than $2 million in illegal cannabis annually if operating at full capacity

Prince Albert police seized nearly nine kilograms of marijuana after searching an grow operation west of Prince Albert with an estimated 100 cannabis plants.

The seizure was one of several as members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) Crime Reduction Team concluded a months long drug trafficking investigation. Two suspects have also been arrested.

PAPS Insp. Craig Mushka said operations of this size are uncommon in Prince Albert. However, he said the size of the seizure shows there is demand for illegally grown marijuana.

“It did open our eyes,” Mushka said during a press conference on March 4.

“When we’re talking about decriminalization, there’s still a black market for this and a very lucrative one too I might add. When there’s $10,000’s if not $100,000’s invested into a property solely with the purpose of growing illicit Cannabis to sell, it’s very lucrative.”

PAPS estimates an operation of that size could produce more than $2 million annually if it operated at full capacity for an entire year.

PAPS Chief Patrick Nogier said groups typically are hesitant to start large grow ops in smaller communities because it’s harder to blend in with non-criminal residents. This seizure, he said, is a sign police need to continue being vigilant.

“This didn’t come up overnight,” Nogier said at the press conference. “There’s a bit of a craft that’s required, and I would say just looking at the investigations … this is something that was designed to produce maximize profits.

“The evidence suggests that the criminal element is becoming maybe a little bit more brazen in their approach,” he added. “Our message to them is that this type of activity is definitely not wanted in the City of Prince Albert, and this police service is dedicated to eradicating it.”

Mayor Bill Powalinsky was on hand to congratulate investigators for their efforts. He said the seizure puts “a big dent” in the drug trade.

“I think this is a very positive step for PA,” Powalinsky said. “This is very, very critical to us reducing the impact of drugs and weapons in our community.”

Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Bags of Marijuana seized by the Prince Albert Police Service sit on display during a press conference on March 4.

The illegal marijuana seizure was one of several seizures officers made during the investigation. They also executed search warrants at 38 – 1600 Muzzy Drive and two vehicles. During those searches, officers seized three kilograms of cocaine, five grams of MDMA, 75 grams of psilocybin, $1,505 in cash, five firearms, various assortments of ammunition, multiple cell phones, and other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Joshua Franc, 36, and James Villeneuve, 40, have been arrested in connection with the case. Franc was arrested outside a City-owned facility on Feb. 20, while Villeneuve was arrested at the Muzzy Drive property.

While the marijuana grow operation was Prince Albert based, investigators believe the remaining drugs were transported to Prince Albert from other areas. Nogier said there is renewed discussion about drugs coming into the country from the south, but there also needs to be a focus on the interprovincial “east-west” drug trade.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service received assistance form the Alberta-based Red Deer Crime Reduction Team and Edmonton Police Service Surveillance Team during the investigation. Nogier said provincial and national partnerships will be the norm going forward as investigators continue to disrupt the drug trade.

He said those partnerships will also be key to removing “crime guns” like the five seized by officers during this investigation.



“We’re starting to actually realize we are on the map when we’re tracing crime guns,” Nogier said. “These are high capacity guns that are coming off the streets and Toronto and making their way into Prince Albert, we know that there is a nexus or a connection, and we need to be aware of that.”

Nogier added that clamping down on the drug trade will help address social problems in Prince Albert. He said it’s

“This will have a compounding positive effect,” he said. “Taking these guns, taking these drugs off our streets, will help in solving the issues that are associative to homelessness and poverty.”

The Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team led the investigation with assistance from the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team, Proactive Policing Unit, Patrol Unit, the Saskatoon Police Service, and the Saskatchewan RCMP.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca