Third Run for Rose continues to grow for Rose Garden Hospice

The third Run for Rose for the Rose Garden Hospice showed how the annual fundraiser continues to grow each year.

The annual fun run was back for another year on Saturday. Ian Dickson, Community Engagement and Fundraising Coordinator at Rose Garden Hospice, said he was excited to see the large turnout, which increased compared to 2025.

“We’re getting close to 500 when you get all the volunteers on site as well,” Dickson said. “It was a big number this year. We were aiming for that and we’ve hit it, so I’m very excited.”

Dickson attributed a large part of the support to the family fun aspect of the event.

For years in this community, we’ve had a lot of fundraisers like … wine nights, things like that. They’re great, but this is something you can come to during the day with your kids,” he explained. “Enjoy some time outside in the sun. You’re home by the afternoon and you’ve helped a really great cause that affects everybody. This place has affected thousands of people already.”

Runners and walkers could take part in the 2K, 2K Family, 5K and 10K run or walk.

Dickson said many people in the community value having a place where their loved ones are cared for before they pass away. According to Dickson the first two versions of the Run for Rose raised $260,000.

“I know we’re going to add over $100,000 today,” he said. “We’re already at that point where I could safely say that we’re going to be at that number and it doesn’t happen without people coming out and participating.”

One of the biggest fundraising boosts came from local businesses who sponsored the 2026 event. Dickson said that there were 20 to 25 more sponsors. They’ve also had multiple sponsors come on board for three years in a row, and that’s helped provide some stability.

The list of event speakers included Malcolm Jenkins, Brad Thibaudeau who spoke on behalf of the Prince Albert Auto Dealers Association, and Premier Scott Moe among others. Dane Sanderson, a councillor for the Chakastaypasin Band, made a donation on behalf of James Smith Cree Nation.

The Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation also matched donations up to $25,000.

All funds raised for the hospice go to general operations to keep the service free for everyone.

“The goal from the very beginning was to not have to charge people when they came to stay at the hospice, so we’re staying true to that by holding fundraisers like this,” Dickson said. “Gratefully, we get money from the provincial government every year and that covers most of what we need, but not quite all (we need) in order to provide that level of care that we’ve gotten such a good reputation in the community for.”

During his speech Jenkins tossed out the idea for a second hospice in the empty lot across the way that was used for parking.

“He likes to put bugs in people’s ears about that, and we have that land,” Dickson said. “That was always the idea. I think we’ve proven at this point that we can maintain this. There’s a need for this. We’re serving not just Prince Albert, but all of Northern Saskatchewan.

“I tell people all the time, we can buy all the advertising we want. Word of mouth is what gets people knowledge about what we do here and how it affects people and how helpful it is.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



A runner approaches the finish line during the Run for Rose for the Rose Garden Hospice on Saturday.

According to Dickson 400 people have used the hospice since it opened two and a half years ago.

Other presenting sponsors included the Prince Albert Auto Dealers Association and Tash Flooring who made the Wayne Tash Memorial Barbecue, named for a former resident, free for people. Wayne’s son Brendan Tash spoke on behalf of the family.

Along with being a fun run there was a competitive aspect. After having teams for emergency services last year organically teams have now begun to wear shirts as tributes to people and naming their teams.

“We had a few last year. This is one of those organic things that kind of started on its own. People started organizing with their families and they’d get their own shirts made,” Dickson said.

“We got a crew out there in pyjamas running around. That makes it so much more of a fun atmosphere for everybody to come out and just have a nice day in support of the hospice.”

Dickson said that they also added a prize element.

“We do prizes for biggest team, smallest team, oldest team member, youngest team member, best shirt, best name, stuff like that, and give a bunch of door prizes away as well,” Dickson said.

Dickson thanked the community for coming out to support the Rose Garden Hospice.

“Just a huge team of organizers: Barb Broda, Suzie Stubbs, Sharon Griffin, Angie Emerson. all the members of the board and all these members of the community that have come out to help organize this. is many months of work coming to fruition and what you’re seeing out here. All the staff is so grateful to have all those volunteers come in and help us get these things organized.”

Final fundraising totals were not available by press time.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca