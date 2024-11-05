Third International Conference opens in Prince Albert Monday

The third International Conference and Exhibition for Raw Materials (ICERMs) 2024 November edition kicked off officially in the Mahon Theatre at the Prince Albert Public Library on Monday morning.

The topic of conference is “Discovering the Economic Viability of Manitoba’s Raw Materials’’ CaCeRMDI President Osagie “Leo” Ekhaguere explained that the conference was originally scheduled to take place in Manitoba. He said feedback from the last conference showed attendees wanted to have it in the place the conference was promoting. However, Ekhaguere said he wanted to keep it in Prince Albert.

“We are based in Saskatchewan the first conference we had, we received so much support from the provincial government,” he said. “That led us to stay here.

“We have the support in our base, so let’s remain in our base,” he added. “If we go elsewhere, we’re going to start building again, so it’s better for us to stick here.”

The first conference was on Saskatchewan Raw Materials and the second in April was about Alberta Raw Materials.

Even with the focus on Manitoba, Ekhaguere said they still try and spend around 25 per cent of their time on Saskatchewan minerals.

“We are promoting provinces and locations around the world, but we are also promoting Saskatchewan,” he explained. “Saskatchewan is more visible to the entire world because that is where we are based and that is where I got my first employment and that’s where I became a citizen.”

Ekhaguere gave the opening address for the conference. Tara Kennedy acted as MC and read greetings from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

The morning also included greetings from Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne and Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce CEO Patty Hughes

Ahmed Usman Ododo, the governor of Kogi State in Nigeria, was represented by secretary Folashade Arike Ayoade, who read a speech on Ododo’s behalf and presented gifts to Dionne and Ekhaguere.

Ekhaguere is pleased to see the conference growing each time it is held.

“It is really growing very fast. This time around we have got representation from the Kogi State government in Nigeria attending our conference, the governor directed the secretary to the entire state government to come and represent Kogi State in our conference and also to celebrate the raw materials of Manitoba with us and that process. They also showcasing the raw materials that they have in Kogi State,” he explained.

Over the next few days Ayoade will be meeting with Dionne and Hughes.

“We’re going to be having meetings together to see how we can facilitate trade between Canada and Kogi State,” he said.

“They have lots of raw materials in Kogi State that is waiting for responsible sourcing. With the advanced technology that we have here, which they don’t have there, they have the resources. They do not have the advanced technology to source those raw materials, so there’s a collaboration that is being created with this platform and with this relationship,” Ekhaguere said.

The Keynote speaker for the Conference on Monday was George Lewko, while Paul Labbe gave a speech virtually to the conference.

He explained that Lewko was chosen because he was a forensic agrologist who Ekhaguere got to know as a member of the Prince Albert Optimist Club.

As well on Monday, Dionne announced that Nov. 4 has been declared Raw Materials Day in Prince Albert.

Ekhaguere said he was happy with how the current conference and the April conference look.

The International Conference and Exhibition for Raw Materials (ICERMs) 2024 will take place between Nov. 4 and Nov. 7 at the Conference Room in the Prince Albert Public Library.

The Fourth conference in April will focus on the Raw Materials of Prince Edward Island.

There are also plans for future conferences focusing on the rest of Canada.

