Third Ecole St. Mary High School student awarded USask Chancellor’s Scholarship

A third Grade 12 student from Ecole St. Mary High School is receiving the prestigious Chancellor’s Scholarship at the University of Saskatchewan.

Jadon Sosnowski and Danika Linfitt were the previous recipients. Now, Noah Welter can add his name to the list.

Welter said he was surprised to learn he was receiving the scholarship.

“It was truthfully a surreal feeling,” Welter said. “Me and my family were on the road to Manitoba for a volleyball tournament. I got that e-mail and we were all extremely excited. I couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity.”

Previously, Jadon Sosnowski and Danika Linfitt were announced as recipients of the Chancellor’s Scholarship at the University of Saskatchewan. Welter said it was impressive that three students from the same school were receiving the scholarship.

“For our school especially, I just think that means that they’re definitely doing something right, having this many students (recognized),” he said. “I think each year they have a few kids and they’re just doing a great job of teaching us.”

The Scholarship is part of the Best and Brightest program. Each scholarship is valued at $30,000 to $75,000 over four years. It is awarded annually to students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, leadership and community involvement. Welter will receive $30,000 over four years.

Outside of school, Welter volunteers at Victoria Hospital, and co-captains Saskatchewan’s U17 volleyball team.

Welter has plans to attend the University of Saskatchewan to pursue something related to kinesiology.

“From there, I’m really just trying to keep my options open,” he said.

Welter credited his parents for helping him become a more civic-minded person. He said along with the influence to play sports they also taught him to be as involved as he could be in the community.

“Truthfully, when I grew up, my parents always taught me to get involved in as much as you can,” Welter said.

“I think that just taught me to, when I get older and now that I’m in high school, stay involved and to keep on doing so.”

Welter thanked everyone in his life for making the opportunity possible.

“(I’m) just so grateful for this opportunity and so thankful for my friends and family here to support me,” Welter said

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca