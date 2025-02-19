Third Big River stabbing victim a suspect in first two stabbings

Daily Herald Staff

RCMP investigators say one of the victims from a series of stabbings that occurred on Big River First Nation is also a suspect.

In a press release on Tuesday, the RCMP determined the third stabbing victim, 25-year-old Jacky Lachance, is a suspect in the first two stabbing cases. He was arrested after he was released from hospital.

Lachance faces four charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and one count of break and enter. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The RCMP are still searching for 29-year-old Ryan Lachance, who is the primary suspect in the other two incidents. Lachance faces nine charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with release order conditions.

Ryan has also been charged for falling to attend court in relation to a missed court date earlier in February. He is also wanted by Big River RCMP in relation to an unrelated aggravated assault charge from November r2024.

Ryan Lachance is listed as roughly 5’6 and around 150 pounds with brown eyes and hair. Police say he has a teardrop tattoo under his left eye, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a large white logo on it, and black pants. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say Ryan may be in a black KIA Optima. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police immediately.