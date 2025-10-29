Third annual Zombie walk records unprecedented turnout

The third annual Downtown Zombie Walk took place on Saturday and organizers were pleasantly surprised with the large turnout.

“When we first looked there were around 50 people in Memorial Square. It was probably very close to 5:30 p.m. and so we were kind of like ‘it is what it is,” Rhonda Trusty, the Co-executive Director of Prince Albert Downtown Business District (PADBID) said. “There’s a lot of events going on in the city and people only have so much time and energy. Then when I came around City Hall and saw hundreds of people. They must have arrived all at once. It was simply amazing”.

Trusty thanked the many volunteers who helped make the event successful, specifically the Optimist Club, which operated the Ghost Train, and James Ringam, who told the ghost story.

Trusty said last year, the numbers were so large the Historical Museum couldn’t accommodate them all. She said hosting the ghost story in Memorial Square was a much smoother experience.

She added that they have big plans for next year. They’re going to add more characters, more light, and possibly incorporate the Arts Centre.

“We’re going to turn this into a spectacular show,” Trusty said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

Igor (Corey Ferchoff) led the Zombie Walk on Saturday in Prince Albert’s downtown.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

There was a significant crowd taking part in the Zombie Walk as part of Zombie Walk and Monster Mash on Saturday in Prince Albert’s downtown.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

The crowd was enthralled by James Ringham’s ghost story during the third annual Zombie Walk and Monster Mash on Saturday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

James Ringham told a factual ghost story about Prince Albert on the steps of City Hall to kick off the third annual Zombie Walk and Monster Mash on Saturday.



“This is a family event. It’s free. There’s a lot of effort and time put into this. Times are hard and it’s an opportunity for families to come out and have a safe Halloween with their children and have some fun.”

Trusty expressed gratitude to all the sponsors, volunteers, business partners, and the Board of Directors for making the event possible.

“I’m just very happy that citizens of our city can come and enjoy an evening with their children,” she said.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald