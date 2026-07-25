Third Annual Josh Lehmann Memorial Roping event this weekend

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The third annual Josh Lehmann Memorial Roping event was held at the Rosthern Ag Society arena located adjacent to the Seager Wheeler National Historical Site on Friday.

Proceeds from the event will go towards a pair of charities not only relevant and meaningful to Josh, but that have an impact in rodeo and agriculture communities: the Rosthern Ag Society and SaskAgMatters Mental Health Network. Mental health affects people in the agriculture industry at alarming rates, and it can be attributed to feeling like the need to have everything together or to handle things on your own.

“A lot of people may not have known that Josh struggled with his mental health,” Josh’s sister Morgan said in a previous interview, referring to it as an invisible disease. “People don’t choose to struggle in this way, just like someone doesn’t choose to get sick or to not have their treatment work. You can’t always tell who’s struggling.”

The goal of SaskAgMatters Mental Health Network Inc. is to provide agricultural producers, their family members and their employees across Saskatchewan with affordable and accessible mental health resources they feel comfortable turning to in times of stress. Farming and ranching are not jobs; they are a lifestyle, and often only others who have that lived experience can understand the stress that comes along with it.

SaskAgMatters Mental Health Network Inc. is a support network created by the Farmer and Rancher Mental Health (FARMh) Initiative research team, including agriculture producers, agriculture industry partners, and mental health professionals. Everyone on the team has a rural or farming background.

Josh was passionate about ranching, roping, and riding and is described as intensely loyal; the big guy who was always there for anyone who needed him. The family’s loyalty to his memory and choosing to focus on the way he lived and what he loved led to the memorial roping event that would raise money and awareness of the need for more mental health support for those in agriculture.

On the “Hay Are We Okay?” podcast, Merle Massie, Executive Director of the DoMoreAg Foundation, spoke with Morgan, Josh’s sister and event organizer. Morgan spoke of her brother, the circumstances he was in, and how the event came to be. “I don’t think it is easy to talk about,” Morgan shared. “It’s a big deal to take a step to tell somebody that you feel that way, that that’s something that you’re going through. And it’s very vulnerable.”

The podcast showcases community-led initiatives, like the Memorial Roping Event, that support mental health in farming and rural communities. Dealing with the stress and anxiety that can come with farming and agriculture can make it feel like there is nothing left to lose, and the long-held culture of the industry is one of ‘putting one’s head down’ and ‘shoulder to the wheel’ while continuing to just push through the darkness alone. The three bravest words someone can say are, ‘I need help.’

“I do know that he felt too tough to talk about it…that he shouldn’t have to talk about experiencing mental health challenges,” Morgan shared. “But, on the flip side of it, I know he would have wanted his friends, specifically his friend that he lost to suicide, to have said something.”

More information about this third annual event can be found on the Josh Lehmann Memorial Roping Facebook page and the Rosthern Agricultural Society page.

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