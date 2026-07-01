‘Things are going to need to change’: Preds head coach on PGLL semi-final cancellation

For the Prince Albert Predators, one word to describe the season has been cancellation.

Not only did they have two regular season games plus the MacDonald Cup cancelled, the three-time reigning Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) won’t have a semi-final game to play at the Kinsmen Arena later this week.

The team announced on Monday that the PGLL semi-final that was set for Thursday at the Kinsmen Arena against Moose Jaw was cancelled due to a lack of player availability for the Mustangs.

Lucas Wells, the head coach and general manager of the Predators, says the news came out of left field for him.

“My initial thoughts were honestly very surprised, from my understanding, they’re (Moose Jaw) one of the teams that had asked to move the playoff format from a one through three to one through four because two, three and four were so close. I was also shocked because we had sat down literally a week earlier and decided on the date and time and they had okayed with his own team and the teams, the coach and GM had okayed with his team and players saying they had enough to come down. I was shocked and surprised but I think right now that nothing should surprise me.”

In the comments of the Predators facebook post, one fan was questioning the integrity of the PGLL after the cancellation of the playoff game and the two games against Weyburn earlier this season. Other commenters were arguing about the game being scheduled on a Thursday night when it is a four hour drive between Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

When asked about the situation, Wells says the situation is ultimately out of control of the league and solely the responsibility of each individual club.

“I’m going to defend the league here a bit and I know some people might be surprised, but the league sets these dates in. We have to agree to everything, so ultimately it is up to the teams. I’m going to venture to say that there’ll probably be a hefty fine, but I think that the league at some point has to look at other forms of punishment and what to do.

“I don’t necessarily think that it is the league’s fault. If a team agrees to play on that day and then comes back a week later and says, no matter what’s happening, we’re not driving down there. What’s the league supposed to do? I do understand everyone’s arguments that something needs to change, but that’s something we’re going to have to figure out in the off season.”

When asked about what solutions he would bring up to the league when it comes to cancelled games, Wells says he would like to see missed home games made up for in future seasons

“I think you have to start looking at removing home games for other teams. Why should we lose out on a gate for a playoff game or for two games against Weyburn? Then next year, I have to go down to Weyburn and play two games. To me, that doesn’t make any sense. If it would be up to me and a new punishment of some sort would possibly be you didn’t go to PA for two games. Well, now you have to play all four (games next season) in PA or all three in PA, something along those lines.

“With Moose Jaw, that’s a different case. They came down here on individual days for the regular season, so I can’t fault them for that. It would have to be a case by case basis, but if this is going to be a regular thing, things are going to need to change whether it’s within the PGLL or within our organization.”

With the cancellation of the game, the Preds are automatically in the league final. They will play the winner of the league’s other semi-final, either the Swift Current Wolverines or Winnipeg Blizzard. That game is scheduled for Friday evening at the S3 Arenas in Swift Current.

Instead of hosting a PGLL game on Thursday, the Predators will host an exhibition game against a team of alumni. That game will start at 8 p.m.