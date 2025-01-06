Thieves steal tools from Saskatchewan town’s fire hall over Christmas holidays

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

In what is becoming an increasingly common phenomenon throughout western Canada, thieves recently targeted the Pike Lake fire hall over the Christmas holidays and stole much of their firefighting equipment.

On December 30, a post appeared on the Delisle & District Fire Department’s Facebook page indicating their “profound disappointment” over a break-in at the Pike Lake fire hall, which is one of two fire stations overseen by the department.

Among the items stolen were the fire hall’s Combi-tool (also known as the ‘Jaws of Life’), along with over a dozen batteries and several saws used by the firefighters.

Mike Given, chief of the Delisle & District Fire Department, said the break-in occured sometime between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30.

Given said people do not normally come and go to the fire hall on a regular basis, especially over the Christmas holidays.

The thieves even smashed a Dalmation-shaped piggy bank in order to steal the few coins that were contained within.

“That just makes me shake my head,” said Given.

The Delisle & District Fire Department clarified in the same Facebook post that they would still be able to handle any extrication-related calls, given that they still have the same tools at the Delisle fire station.

However, a day after the break-in was reported, the Delisle fire department announced that Trans-Care Rescue Ltd. had provided the Pike Lake fire hall with some loaner tools until replacements could be obtained.

Trans-Care Rescue is a private company started by Langham Fire Department chief Bill McCombs which supplies firefighting equpment to departments across western Canada, as well as conducting training courses.

McCombs said he heard about the theft after someone forwarded the Facebook post to him.

He said more and more fire departments are experiencing similar thefts as the thieves use the equipment to break locks, cut fences and commit other break-and-enters.

While alarms and security cameras would help deter such thefts, many volunteer departments only have the budget needed for the tools they use to save lives.

In addition to thanking Trans-Care Rescue, the Delisle fire department also acknowledged the many “kind messages of support and offers of assistance” received from residents and the broader firefighting community in the wake of the break-in.

“It’s a privilege to be part of such caring and supportive communities,” the Facebook post stated.

The department later clarified that they are not currently conducting a fundraiser to replace the stolen equipment, as they are waiting on more information from their insurance providers.

Given said the department normally does two bottle drives, though they usually occur closer to or during the summer, and people may be confusing another bottle drive being conducted in Delisle right now with their own efforts.

That said, if anyone is interested in helping out the Delisle Fire Department, more information on how to donate money was provided through the department’s Facebook page.

Given said investigators had been in the Pike Lake fire hall for a couple of hours checking for finger prints and such, and hopefully that may lead to the equipment being returned to the fire department.

“Hopefully they get something,” he added.

If anyone has any information that may assist with this investigation, they may contact the Warman RCMP.