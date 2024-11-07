Thieves steal boat, quad, and 15 guns from Paddockwood residence

Daily Herald Staff

The Prince Albert RCMP are searching for the suspect or suspects who stole 15 securely stored firearms and ammunition from a residence in Paddockwood on Nov. 4.

Investigators say the break-in took place between 8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. A red 2012 Grizzly 450 quad, an 18 ft Alumarine boat, a utility trailer, and multiple tools were also stolen. A window and multiple gun safes were damaged.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in Paddockwood the morning of Nov. 4 is asked to call RCMP at 310-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.