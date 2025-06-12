The year Saskatchewan burned

Fred Payton

Prince Albert Historical Society

SPRING !! proclaimed the headline on page one of the April 2nd, 1919 Prince Albert Daily Herald. Underneath two signs of spring were detailed. L.R. Peters of Canwood told of seeing gophers on the road as he travelled into Prince Albert, while many local people were reported to have seen crows flying around the night before. “Has spring arrived”, the newspaper queried, responding to its own question with, “So it would seem.”

Just a few days before on March 31st, in its page three Local and General column, the paper had quoted S.W. Thompson of the Forestry Department, who stated that all the fire rangers “will be out patrolling their usual beats in about two weeks. There will be about twenty-eight men sent out, some of them old hands and many of them returned soldiers.”

Few, if any, would have predicted the outcome these two stories presaged. The early spring, following a winter of low snowfall, led to dry conditions along the forest fringe of northern Saskatchewan. The twenty-eight men would certainly have their hands full, old hands or not. The month of May would see what has led people to refer to the year of 1919 as the Year That Saskatchewan Burned.

When Saskatchewan and Alberta became provinces in 1905, they received nearly equal powers to all the existent provinces with the exception of natural resources, including oil, gas, coal, and forests. As a result, control of forest fires remained the responsibility of the federal government’s Department of the Interior, Dominion Forestry branch.

Saskatchewan’s forest fringe had become home to many settlers, looking for a new life farming on their homesteads. More men, returning from fighting in the Great War, were being provided with lands on which to settle. The practice of burning brush as they cleared land was common and had, previously, not caused a problem. But in this unusually dry time, this practice became a hazard. Fires would get away, and burn more than had been intended.

Combined with this was the practice of those lumbering in the Sturgeon River Forest Reserve who would cut and slash, take the timber they wanted and leave behind those parts of the trees which were not useful to them. As Merle Massie points out in her book Forest Prairie Edge, “the rotting slash, change in forest canopy, and new rank growth of leaf-producing aspen, set the stage for a disaster of near-epic proportions in the spring of 1919.”

Dry conditions north of the North Saskatchewan River resulted in bush fires breaking out throughout northern Saskatchewan and Alberta. By May, the region was devastated by wildfires. The Daily Herald later pointed out that “once the blaze develops into a conflagration, Hades is loose, and little can be done to check it.” What became known as The Great Fire spread from Lac la Biche in Alberta, east across the Saskatchewan forests, through Green Lake and Ile-a-la-Crosse in Saskatchewan and much of the boreal plain. Farms burned, livestock was killed, and homesteads were devastated. Fires endangered communities across the area, including Big River and Montreal Lake. Nearly three million hectares burned, and three hundred people were left homeless.

The June 12th edition of the Prince Albert Daily Herald carried a story about Bishop Newnham’s trip with Mr. Barker of the Hudson’s Bay Company as they travelled to Montreal Lake. The fire crowned at one point, resulting in having to turn back their team to avoid the flames. Five minutes later, they travelled through what had been a green bluff but was now a blackened patch of charred tree stumps. The ecological devastation noted by the bishop included the soil and even muskeg having burned, game suffering heavily, with young birds and eggs being destroyed. Even the roads suffered, with bridges being destroyed and dams built by the lumber companies being burned. The Bishop also noted that for a week, thirty of the indigenous men worked virtually day and night under the direction of the rangers to fight the fire and assist in repairs.

On June 17th, a letter appeared in the Daily Herald. It was signed by a number of citizens of Big River, and expressed their appreciation for the loan by the city of Prince Albert of a fire engine and hose, and the work of Fire Chief Smith and his men who had been transported by a special train to “soak parts of the town likely to be fired from the forest conflagration,” The women and children of Bog River had been evacuated by train and scow, leaving behind about four hundred men who worked industriously to save the town and the saw mill, apparently with the aid of some of Prince Albert’s fire department.

Although the Daily Herald suggested that the fires had started in the forest reserves, scientists and historians have pointed the finger at homesteaders and settlers and their increasing agricultural expansion on the southern forest edge. Eager to clear the land for farming, they continued to employ extensive brush burning even during the dry conditions of the spring of 1919. A story in the Daily Herald of June 17th that year would appear to confirm that the settlers and homesteaders were at fault. The story was headlined “Twenty-three Convicted Breach Forest Fires Act”. Issued that day by Inspector R.R. Tait, it contained the summary of cases disposed of during the month of May in the Prince Albert division of the Saskatchewan Provincial Police.

Two additional cases were heard on that same date, with farmers from St. Walburg and from Honeymoon being fined $25 dollars and costs each resulting from prairie fires, while a Kinistino man was fined $50 and costs for a similar charge.

Another story in the Local and General column on page three of the paper told of an Albertville man who had lost his house and contents, with an estimated value of $3,500. He carried no insurance. The story also noted that a number of other settlers in the area had lost buildings. All were the result of wildfires.

The June 2nd Daily Herald carried a story on page three which suggested that the forest fire situation in Saskatchewan might be over. “The fire situation seems to have passed the danger point as there appear to be no serious fires prevailing now. The fire brigade received no calls yesterday.

Over the next three years, the number of ranger cabins and look-out towers was doubled. Patrol trails and telephone line were extended and upgraded. This was done in an effort to cover more of the timber area, and provide earlier notice and suppression of future fires.

In 1930, the Government of Canada transferred the rights to natural resource to the Province of Saskatchewan, making the province responsible for forest fire suppression.

fgpayton@sasktel.net