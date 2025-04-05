The world is full of me-me-ism

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

It seems not matter where one turns, we run into me-me-ism. That’s as near as I can articulate people not seeing past the end of their noses.

We have it in all kinds of places and ways.

Of course, I will again talk about the driving in my community and beyond. What is it that gives people the entitlement to seriously speed in all areas, such as, for example, the main street in town? People drive by and don’t even seem to notice what is happening around them.

The people who drive within the speed limits are in the minority it seems.

I took some information from the Saskatchewan Safety Council on speeding and stopping distances.

“The faster you go, the harder it is to react to a situation … [you] are putting yourself in a situation where you can severely or fatally injure someone. Don’t put the lives of hundreds of children at risk because you’re late for work or decide you don’t need to follow speed limits … a vehicle takes a longer distance to stop even at slightly higher speeds.” It takes 8l6 meters to top when travelling 40 km/hr; 14.05 metres at 50 km/hr and 20.24 metres at 60 km/hr.

I’m all for taking a hard stand on this whole issue. I don’t for a minute think because I’m writing this in my column, drivers are going to change the practice. Neither do I think that it’s going to end by fining drivers.

But, I recommend impounding a vehicle. A driver is speeding, and particularly if they are tailgating, impound the vehicle for a few days of a week. It may give the driver a chance to think about their actions.

Or, better still, somehow make it an unpopular activity!

To me this is indicative of a deeper issue, the lack of care and compassion for ourselves and others.

I noticed a piece recently in something I was reading, that said basically, we need to get back to caring about our neighbours, those around us, than seems evident in our world today.

It’s important to be in touch with inner ourselves in order to make good choices and be healthy.

It’s always trying to find a balance. We can’t take over someone else’s life and do everything for them, or we’ll wear out.

Using the driving situation again. When I slow down and try to get some place and home safely, then I’m met with the anger of the speeding, tail-gating driver.

I’m like a dog with a bone with this issue. It scares me on the streets and highways when people speed, get impatient, pass inappropriately without a care in the world, even for themselves and anyone travelling with them.

We live on this earth where we share the space with other people and more. In some places it’s a crowded, while others not so much.

I heard an Indigenous Elder speak on time and he held a broomstick. One broomstick alone is not so strong, but then he added a few more broomsticks and said that together we are stronger.

I’ve experienced this to be true. I’ve been in groups, particularly of women, and we come together for a reason.

It can be women’s health and safety, the safety, health and education of children, the health of the environment, art, and more.

Whatever the purpose, the combined participation of each of, when valued by the group, makes the group stronger and the outcome has more potential to work.

We live in a world right now where we seem divided when it comes to compassion and care for others. We have people who care for others, try to make the world a better place for others, and they’re beaten down for it.

Then, there are others who go out of their way to cause pain and suffering for others to somehow make themselves feel better, or gain some personal power?

I don’t pretend to understand it. I don’t believe it is a healthy approach. It presents a very sad picture to me when people just want to make life harder for others.

I am moved by and seeing to understand in a deeper way the of putting my energy into something lifegiving, that could benefit and nourish myself and those around me and the wider world.

I have found it for myself in the Seven Sacred Teachings: Love, Respect, Courage, Honesty, Wisdom, Humility, Truth.