The Will House/Colonial Apartments 

In his book, Prince Albert the First Century, Gary Abrams refers to the years 1910 – 1913 as the Boom Years. In a single week in March, 1910, more land changed hands than in the previous two years. Much of this activity resulted from the expectation that the Hudson Bay and Pacific Railway had surveyed 150 miles between the city and Churchill, Manitoba. By the end of 1910, approval had been granted for sixty miles of that route, and a right-of-way had been staked.

On April 11, 1911, it was reported that the rail company had let contracts for placing the first fifty miles of steel. That same evening, real estate deals totaling one and a half million dollars had been made. As land and housing prices increased, real estate dealers were enjoying the fruits of all these deals. Supporting this prosperity were the farming and lumber industries, both of which were thriving. It was said that there were more millionaires in Prince Albert than in the rest of western Canada.

Along the brow of the hill, both east and west of Central Avenue, splendid new houses were being constructed. My wife’s grandmother, who seldom spoke about Prince Albert’s past, would reminisce about the Sunday afternoon entertainment of this particular era. The horses would be hitched to the carriage, and would travel up to view the progress being made in the construction of homes. The one house in particular of which she would speak was the home being constructed for George Will, the building we now know as the Colonial Apartments.

Born in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 1866, Will was educated there. He emigrated to Canada in1886, farming in the Peterborough, Ontario area. After two years, he joined the Northwest Mounted Police, serving between 1888 and 1898 at various locations including Regina, Saskatoon, Batoche, Wolseley, and Prince Albert. After his years with the Mounties, Will chose to settle in Prince Albert, where he owned a book store and stationers for three years. Having established a profitable business, he sold it and entered the real estate field. Will owned considerable property, from which he received rental, and established a large client base resulting from his skill and knowledge. His advertisement in the Henderson’s Directory of the time read: “Real Estate and Financial Agent, Insurance, Money to Loan”.

Having entered the real estate business at a time when there was significant profit to be made from it, Will acquired considerable wealth. He used some of this money to build the large and ornate home at 576 – 20th Street West. The home which is currently 571 – 19th Street West was originally the stable house for Will’s home. Construction may have started in 1912 but it was finished in 1913. The first mention of Will living at that address occurs in the Henderson’s Directory in 1913.

Like many wealthy Prince Albert residents of the time, Will invested a considerable sum of money into the La Colle Falls project. And, like so many others, including the tax payers of the city, he lost that money when the project did not proceed. This resulted in Will selling the house, sometime between late 1914 and early 1919. Will was still listed at that address in 1914, but the new owner, John A. Stewart was listed there in 1919.

John Stewart was born in Montreal in 1878, but came west to Regina with his parents in 1882. He took his grade and high schooling in that city, but left school at the age of fourteen. At that early age, he received his practical experience in the drug trade, finishing off with two courses in pharmacy from a private tutor. Stewart then moved to Rosthern, where he established a pharmacy in 1899. After twelve years in that community, he bought the Mitchell Drug Store on River Street in Prince Albert, later opening a second store at Central Avenue and 11th Street East.

Originally Stewart lived with his wife and family at a house which was later designated 167 – 21st Street West. (This house was demolished in the 1970s when 2nd Avenue West was widened.) Stewart bought the Will house at 576 – 20th Street West. His house on the corner of 21st Street and 2nd Avenue was sold to the Braithwaite family. (As an aside, the house was home to two Canadian authors, Bluebell Stewart Phillips and Max Braithwaite.) The Stewart family was listed in the 20th Street house from 1919 until it was purchased from his widow by William Davis sometime between 1927 and 1932.

Already residing in the 300 block of 20th Street West, Davis chose to rent the home rather than living in it. From 1932 until 1938, the house was occupied by Louis Broadfoot, the manager of Lone Star Service Station. This business was located at the corner of Central Avenue and 15th Street East, the current site of the Venice House. From 1938 until 1941, John Alexander MacDonald Craig, the owner of the CB Store and Craig Brothers, lived in the home. In 1941, H.W. Braithwaite resided there. He was the plant manager for the Dairy Pool, and remained in the house on 20th Street until 1942. By 1943, Davis had rented the building to the Department of Defence for use as an Officers Mess. Once the war was over, the house was vacant until it was turned into suites. From 1947 until now, the house has been owned and operated by various owners as an apartment block. It was not until 1953 that it became known as the Colonial Apartments. Although not limited to such residents, the apartment block was home, at one time or another, to many Prince Albert teachers, including Jean Clyde, Vi Godfrey, Alta Strachan, and Dick Spencer.

Although it has not been in the ownership of George Will for over 110 years, the house is still known as the Will House. Unless, of course, you are younger and refer to it as the Colonial Apartments.

On his 80th birthday, Will was asked about the erection of “some of the city’s large buildings”. His response was “don’t mention that. It brings up memories of sad times.” But there are many people in Prince Albert who had or have happy memories of the house, including those who watched its construction, those who have lived in it, and those have had the privilege of visiting someone who lived in it.

