The Watsonairs go country

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

Spring has taken its time arriving in Prince Albert, but the Watsonairs Choir hopes to speed up the process when their host their annual Spring Concert at Messiah Lutheran Church on May 4.

The annual event will see the group perform a selection of songs, with all proceeds going towards construction of the new Ronald McDonald Children’s House in Prince Albert.

“We feel really great,” choir director Amy Robinson said. “We’re really excited about it. We worked really hard. The ladies sound amazing and we’re having a lot of fun just singing together as a group and then of course raising money for the Ronald McDonald House.

“There’s a real sense of community and there’s a real sense of relief that the snow is melting.”

This is the second year in a row the choir has donated to the Ronald McDonald Children’s House. The charity already operates a Family Room at the Victoria Hospital, but plans to add two new homes in Saskatchewan this year.

Construction will begin in late spring, and is expected to finish in early 2027.

Robinson said it was hard to decide who to support since there are so many great causes in the community, but the Ronald McDonald House stood out.

“It’s near and dear to all of our hearts,” Robinson said. “You can’t go wrong with choosing a cause that has to do with keeping families together. We donated last year to them and we made some of those contacts. They still have their campaign, ‘Miles to Go’. They still need more even though the province donated a whole chunk of money. We just want to do our part. We just want to help with that where we can.”

The choir typically focuses on choral music, with forays into other musical styles, but this marks the first time they’ll be performing country. The group looked to women in country like Patsy Cline, Martina McBride, and the Highwomen for inspiration.

“It was just something different,” Robinson said. “I knew as a newly-minted director I needed to think ahead, so last year when I was planning I just thought a couple of the ladies had suggested (country).

“It was just something different, something refreshing, and people are comfortable with country around here. There are lots of other big country shows. I thought it would be a fun idea to tap into.”

The annual Spring Concert begins at 2 p.m. on May 4 at Messiah Lutheran Church. Admission is by donation. Supporters an also donate by e-transfer to watsonairs@gmail.com.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald