The trouble with money isn’t money. It’s not knowing what you can afford

Faith Wood

You can do anything you want. You just can’t do everything you want

My husband and I once got into a mild argument over money.

It started with a simple plan: a trip east with friends to see a football game. Flights, tickets, hotels. It seemed manageable at first. Then we started adding up everything else—rent, groceries, utilities and the usual monthly bills. The quiet realization that there was no extra room in the budget for a trip like that.

What began as a conversation turned into tension. Not shouting. Not dramatic. Just that familiar, heavy feeling that settles in when the numbers don’t quite work.

That moment plays out in households across the country every day.

Money, or more precisely the financial pressure around it, remains one of the biggest sources of stress in otherwise stable relationships. Not because people are careless or irresponsible, but because the margin for error has shrunk. Costs are higher. Debt lasts longer. Interest rates have made borrowing more expensive. Even dual-income households can feel like they’re constantly catching up. Canadians now carry roughly $1.70 in debt for every dollar of disposable income, leaving little room for error.

My husband and I both work. Our bills get paid. But that doesn’t stop the sense of uncertainty from creeping in. It shows up in conversations that go sideways, in small spending decisions that start to feel loaded, and in the strain that builds long before a credit card statement arrives.

The stress isn’t coming from the numbers alone. It’s coming from not being clear about what those numbers allow us to do.

That uncertainty builds quietly. Over time, it starts to shape every decision.

That’s when money becomes more than numbers—when what you want and what you can afford stop lining up. People treat it like a solution. If only there were more of it, everything would settle down. More money doesn’t fix uncertainty. Without clear decisions and structure, it just makes the consequences bigger.

When people feel cornered financially, they avoid decisions, delay conversations or react impulsively. They spend to relieve pressure. Or they clamp down so tightly that every purchase becomes a source of conflict. Neither approach works for long.

Breaking that pattern starts with something simple but often avoided: knowing your numbers. Not in a vague sense, but clearly—what comes in each month, what is fixed, what can be adjusted month to month, and what debt is already committed. When those numbers are visible, decisions become clearer.

That pressure is real, and some of it is structural. Housing costs are high. Debt levels are elevated. Wages haven’t kept pace for many households. For some, the problem really is that there isn’t enough money coming in.

It also means facing a harder truth about how money works. In a high-cost environment, every financial decision is a trade-off. Saying yes to one thing means saying no to something else, whether it’s now or later. That might mean choosing between a trip and paying down debt, or between new purchases and building a small buffer.

As my husband used to say to me, “We can do anything you want. We just can’t do everything you want.”

That’s what those trade-offs look like in real life. On top of that, households are now spending about 14 to 15 per cent of their income just servicing debt before covering everything else.

Those trade-offs are harder to ignore. Housing, groceries and debt payments take up more of the budget. There’s less room to absorb mistakes. That makes clear decisions, not wishful thinking, more important than ever.

Even under that pressure, the same pattern shows up. The conflict doesn’t come from the numbers alone. It comes from how unclear those numbers are and how decisions get made around them.

That’s why numbers alone don’t fix the problem. How couples handle those decisions matters just as much.

Conversations tend to happen at the worst possible time—when a bill arrives, when something unexpected comes up or when frustration is already high. That’s when discussions turn into arguments.

It works better to take the pressure out of it. Set aside a short, regular check-in—once a month is often enough—before bills pile up. Look at what’s coming in, what’s going out and what expenses and choices are coming up. Keep those conversations focused on planning, not blame.

It also helps to decide what matters most right now. Is it reducing debt, building savings or spending on experiences? The answer doesn’t have to be permanent, but having one makes decisions clearer when they come up.

The argument my husband and I had wasn’t really about a trip. It was about uncertainty. About what we could afford, what we were willing to give up and how clear we actually were about our finances.

Once that becomes clear, the tone changes.

That doesn’t remove the pressure. Bills still come. Costs still rise. Trade-offs still have to be made.

But with clearer habits and better decisions, those moments don’t have to spiral. They become choices instead of conflicts.

And the next time a simple plan turns into a difficult conversation, the issue is easier to see for what it is—not a lack of money, but a lack of clarity about how to use it.

Faith Wood is a professional speaker, author, and certified professional behaviour analyst. Before her career in speaking and writing, she served in law enforcement, which gave her a unique perspective on human behaviour and motivations. Faith is also known for her work as a novelist, with a focus on thrillers and suspense. Her background in law enforcement and understanding of human behaviour often play a significant role in her writing.