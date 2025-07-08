Gifford-Jones: The Toughest Column to Write

A few days ago, I departed this planet with great reluctance during this, my 102nd trip around the sun. But I offer these final words with readers. I have never missed a week in over 50 years of writing this column. Possibly this persistence will help me squeeze through the Pearly Gates! Some will say, “Not bloody likely.”

As I look back on my journalism career, it reminds me of the introduction to the book, A Tale of Two Cities. It was the best of times; it was worst of times.

There were times when my life was threatened because I took on controversial issues, particularly the right of women to safe abortion. Opponents found fault with my work to legalize heroin for the treatment of terminal cancer pain. One well-known health organization labelled me “a headline-seeking medical journalist.” Other critics lied about the pain-killing advantages of heroin. When finally legalized, some hospitals set up foolish roadblocks to heroin’s use as pain therapy.

Do I have regrets? Yes, the anxiety my work caused my family. I could have avoided trouble. But I’d have been an awful hypocrite, and I can’t stand hypocrisy. Besides, my DNA has never allowed me to be a fence-sitter. So, apart from some difficult bumps along the way, being a surgeon and medical journalist has been a wonderful dual ride, and “the best of times”.

Final advice for readers? Remember, “If you keep going to hell you will eventually get there.” Living with a faulty lifestyle, fools attempt at the end of life what smart people do at the start.

So, don’t fall victim to “pillitis” and take a pill for every ache and pain. Take prescription drugs for the shortest possible time, as they almost always add risks of terrible side effects. Above all, keep in mind what I stressed for years, that many natural remedies in health food stores are safe, less expensive, and should be tried first before prescription drugs, surgery, or other medical treatments.

I want to mention the vital role that Susan, my wife, played. As my editor, she frequently kept me out of trouble with the words, “You can’t say that!” She was right 99 percent of the time. I’ll miss her presence, guidance, and love more than I can say. If there is a Pearly Gate I will be waiting at it for her and my family.

I’m fortunate that my daughter, Diana, will carry on this column. She was too smart to become a doctor, and that’s why readers will learn a lot from her perspective on health and wellbeing, and about how the world actually works. How I’ll miss my almost daily chats with her.

On a philosophical note, I was convinced long ago that “The problems of society are caused by so-called intelligent people who are largely fools.” I haven’t changed my mind. Shakespeare was right when he wrote “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, But in ourselves.” Unfortunately, humans have never learned the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as would you have them do unto you.”

Do I have any last wishes? Yes, I’ve always said that, “Freedom of the press only belongs to those who own the newspaper.” So, whatever type of media exists behind those Pearly Gates, I want total ownership. I hope a loving God shares my opinion.

My best wishes to all readers and editors for good health and longevity.

– W. Gifford-Jones

I will miss my father more than words can say. But, in his honour, I will have 600 words a week to share with you in a continuation of his column, wherever you read it, and at www.docgiff.com.

– Diana Gifford-Jones

We welcome readers to share your thoughts at http://www.docgiff.com/legacy