The toll: the impact of the justice process and acquittal in sexual assault cases

Jane answered the lawyer’s questions while squeezing a smooth stone she’d placed in her pocket.

This was the day she’d waited for.

She’d waited in the hall the day before. And the day before that. Each time being sent home after she’d mustered the courage to rise, if called.

She’d waited in her mind for years.

She told them he’d touched her and how. All of them — the judge, the lawyers, the jury, the gallery — they heard her words.

She answered the questions that were asked.

Then she waited again.

And when the jury came back, the foreperson read out the verdict on a charge that he’d sexually assaulted her.

“Not guilty.”

The words carry meaning, but impact and interpretation can vary among those to whom they often mean the most.

Legally speaking, the words mean the judge or the jury concluded the Crown did not prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the accused person committed the crime alleged.

In Canadian criminal cases an accused person does not need to prove their innocence. It’s often said that an accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This is one of the fundamental principles of the Canadian criminal justice system.

Former Supreme Court of Canada Justice John Major, in a dissenting opinion within a 1995 decision of that court, cited the often repeated statement of English jurist and legal commentator William Blackstone, who offered “it is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.”

On Canadian law, Major wrote: “If our society accepts this cost for their protection from prosecution, it follows that guilty persons will not be convicted when the evidence fails to meet the established benchmarks.”

So then, while those found not guilty may be innocent, the terms are not synonymous.

The moment and beyond

To Jane, the words not guilty gave her a very “black and white image” that his life was valued over hers.

“I was really surprised by the not guilty. I felt like I had done what I needed to do, and that my story would be enough, and you know that the truth of what happened to me would be enough.

“And so, that was just a hard hit,” she says, before apologizing for her voice beginning to break.

Jane is not her real name. A court-ordered publication ban, which is standard in such cases, prohibits publication of information that would reveal her identity.

But she is just one of many women who’ve gone through the experience of reporting a sexual assault to police, enduring the slow movement of the justice process, testifying at trial, being subject to invasive questions often devoid of compassion, and then grappling with an acquittal.

Rhonda Fiddler is a woman who works as coordinator with the Victim Services Unit of the Regina Police Service. Part of her job is to provide support and resources for people who, like Jane, are experiencing the justice process after coming forward to police.

She says the initial reaction to news of an acquittal for such people can vary. There’s a spectrum.

“I’ll give you the emotions. There’s disappointment, there’s anger, there are tears sometimes, and sometimes it is just an absolute — and this isn’t an emotion, it’s something that happens to a person — it’s the absolute loss of self.

“I haven’t seen acquittals impact a lot of people that way, but I have seen people, where there’s been an acquittal, and they just — it’s almost like they’ve died inside, they are so destroyed by it.”

Fiddler says the first questions are often: Why didn’t they believe me? What else could I have done? What did I do wrong?

This, she says, stems from the “victim blaming” way society has treated such people.

Sometimes the anger stays with people, sometimes it grows, and in some cases it becomes a driving force, encouraging activism toward change. In other cases, anger and disappointment give way to a “quiet acceptance.”

Some feel they’ve done their part, regardless of the outcome, and are able to move forward.

“I say move forward, I don’t say closure, because you don’t actually get closure when there’s an acquittal,” Fiddler says.

Some may need a lot of help before they can move forward, and others can’t at all.

“We’ll see that in reports where maybe they’re victims of other things, maybe they’ve overdosed,” Fiddler says.

Jane says she’s starting to process the relatively recent acquittal in her case.

“Just knowing there’s nothing I can do anymore is, I think, a relief, in a way.

“I feel proud of myself for reporting it and for standing in trial and just being brave enough to do those things. But now I unfortunately just have to find a way to, like, feel okay with the outcome and move on from it.”

Step one down a long road

Reporting is a step many never take. When it comes to instances where someone considers reporting that they’ve been sexually assaulted, there are many reasons for potential hesitancy.

According to Fiddler, some fear the person they would be accusing. Some fear not being believed. Some fear speaking with police, depending on their background or history. Some fear others finding out.

“Now we come to that feeling of shame,” Fiddler says.

“There’s so many different dynamics that come in from so many different places. Each case is very unique.”

Jane says her experience reporting was a positive one.

“I found the police were very friendly, and the Victim Services people were so friendly. I think that was a very validating experience and I feel like I was treated really well by everybody in those early stages, and I was thinking like ‘Okay, I’m glad I did this,’ and I feel like some hope, you know?”

But then as the wheels of justice began to slowly creep ahead, every time she’d get an email or call about the case, she’d feel retraumatization.

“I wasn’t prepared for that,” she says, noting she thought she’d be able to try to heal and get on with her life while waiting for the trial.

“It was very difficult even just to have it sort of brought up once in a while.”

She says she wishes the process could be quicker. In her case, it took years for the matter to make it to trial. And when it was finally approaching, it was always top of mind as she prepared.

She felt “ill,” she says, noting she was anxious, had no appetite, and found it hard to be present at work or with family.

The false starts — being called to court and having to sit in the hallway thinking she would be called, only to be sent home and told to come again the next day — those were hard too, she says.

“Knowing that I was walking into a room where maybe a few people would be on my side, but that there would be likely more people in the room who didn’t believe me, it’s just sort of — you feel like you’re going into battle a little bit.”

Then she had to manage logistical arrangements with her personal life on top of this, which added to the stress, she says.

On the stand

Fiddler says when the moment finally comes, some of the fears a person had before reporting often come flooding back. They’ll have to see the person on trial. Will their testimony be believed? And she notes that while sharing about what happened is a difficult task, testimony can become much more difficult when they undergo cross-examination from a defence lawyer.

“They know that hard questions are going to be asked,” Fiddler says.

But she goes on that if a defence lawyer asks questions based on rape myths, even if the Crown objects and the judge stops the line of questioning, it can have a significant impact on the person giving testimony.

“Right there, they know the attitude that this person is coming at them with, and it brings up all the defences and fears,” she says.

“So, how they’re impacted by testifying is determined by how they are cross examined.”

Jane says, for her, it was “incredibly traumatic” to have to “share something so personal” to a room largely full of strangers.

As she testified, it scared her to have people in the room who came to support the accused man.

“I can imagine what they’re thinking in their heads,” she says.

“It’s not helpful to imagine that, but it’s hard not to when you can see them looking at you.”

She describes her experience on the witness stand as “very cold,” as opposed to her experience initially reporting to police, during which she felt validated.

She acknowledges that defence lawyers have a job to do. But her experience under cross examination was a “strange” experience, and feeling as though she was not believed led to her feeling “very small.”

“I just kept feeling like, how are they allowed to talk to me this way, you know?”

She says the questions she answered felt violating and disrespectful.

“It’s like they were trying to, sort of, deposit another belief in my mind by saying ‘Well actually maybe that didn’t happen.’ ”

It was as if she was being questioned on something she’d witnessed, not something she’d experienced, she says.

In hindsight

Jane worries that if others hear her words on how difficult the process was for her, it might cause them to be less willing to speak up for themselves and report an incident.

“I do think that I would still do it again in the future,” she says.

“I think that it’s still important to take a swing at it, really, and try to have our voices heard, even if it doesn’t go the way we hope it does. Because, you know, the alternative in not saying anything, I think, is far worse, and I can’t imagine how I would feel if I hadn’t said anything.”

When she looks back at her experience, she wishes she would’ve done a few things differently, outcome aside.

She says she tried to “push through” on her own, and wishes she would’ve accepted the support of others more than she did. Any time she accepted help, even with practical things, it made a difference.

“I’m not sure why the instinct is to shut people out, but I think that if you can fight that, it definitely will make the whole process easier.”

She says she also wishes she’d taken more time away from work in and around the trial. She understands many people feel as though they’ll save time off for when they might “really need” it, but undergoing a trial was more difficult than she’d imagined.

“It’s not something that you can go through while the rest of your life continues on, and it’s not a small task to do on the side of your life,” she says.

“Everything else is going to be forced to pause.”

For her, focusing on the task at hand was enough.

“The things they’re saying might feel like they’re shrinking what happened to you,” she says, offering advice to those who may find themselves giving testimony one day.

“You can’t let those voices shrink what you know happened, because then you just make yourself very small.”

Think of your own needs and try to incorporate something into the process that will offer you some comfort, she says.

For her, it was the stone in her pocket. It helped to ground her and contain her feelings.

“Hold on to your truth as hard as you can.”

Editor’s note: The Leader-Post made efforts to connect with a number of people who, like Jane, have reported an incident and experienced the court process before feeling the impact of an acquittal. However, none but Jane agreed to share about their experience for this article.

