‘The sky is the limit’: 38 Anavets RCACS hosts annual review

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron based out of Prince Albert held their annual ceremonial review at the Prince Albert Armoury on May 12.

The program included an inspection of the cadets, a march past, and an awards and medal presentation. The cadets who participated said it was a rewarding experience.

“I was very, very excited and nervous for today, because it is a very big day,” Air Cadet Flight Sergeant Elizabeth Miller said. “I think it went very well, and I’m relieved.”

Miller said she’s gained a lot of confidence and drive by being a part of the Air Cadet program. She said it’s also helped her learn more about being a good leader.

The May 12 ceremony was a chance to showcase their abilities, and Miller said every cadet looks forward to it.

“We work very hard all year to try and be perfect and to see how much progress we have gained and everything that we have learned is very nice,” she said. “For everyone to see all the medals and accomplishments that each cadet individually has had is even more important because it just makes me very proud of all my cadets as well as myself.”

Many cadets went home with awards on May 12, but none was bigger that the King Charles III Coronation Medal, which went to Warrant Officer First Class Jannie Kemp. Kemp said it was special to receive the award.



“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Kemp said. “I remember when I first joined, I wanted to be the guy at the front. I wanted to have the highest rank. I wanted all the medals, and you have to earn them. You have to put in a good amount of quality work—not just hard work, but quality, smart work. That’s something I’ve dedicated myself to ever since my first year.”

Kemp started the cadet program at the age of 12. He said the program has been a major benefit.



“When I first joined I had very little drive, very little ambition. (I was) a little overweight, (had) low self-esteem and I wasn’t in the best spot mentally,” he said. “As I progressed in the cadet program my self-confidence grew. I got motivated to exercise and to work out, motivated to study in school, motivated to try new things as well and to grow my public speaking skills. It’s been all kinds of things that have paid off a lot.”

The May 12 ceremony was also a proud day for the cadet officers like Tianna Stewart. Stewart has been with the program since 2008, and said it’s encouraging to see so many cadets rewarded for their commitment and professionalism.

“Working with these cadets, I get to see them go from being 12 year olds who are typically timid, a little bit shy, things like that, and I get to watch them progress and grow to these fantastic leaders who are outspoken, willing to do public speaking events, and go to public speaking competitions,” Stewart said. “They can teach and lead and they have so many important life skills that they need going into the world.”

Stewart said she loves the cadet program. She said it helps participants discover and develop skills that will benefit them in university and in their careers.

“I love this program so much,” she said. “You can never get enough out of this program. It really is one of those programs where the sky’s the limit.”

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald