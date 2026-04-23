The Saskatchewan Traveller … Ride into Idaho

Trudy and Dale Buxton

The Biggar Independent

Welcome to Lewiston, population of around 34,000 people.

Lewiston sits on the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers and was named after the famed explorer Meriwether Lewis.

Directly to the west is Lewiston’s twin city, connected by bridges is Clarkson, named after the famed explorer William Clark and exploring partner of Meriwether Lewis.

On this day we came in from east of Highway 12 and the temperature was a steamy 98 degrees Fahrenheit. It was a great ride coming alongside the Clearwater River, but now time to take in the sights and little rest for the remainder of the day. Lewiston on the temperature scale is the hottest city in Idaho.

There is so much history at it relates to the famed Lewis and Clark, and it is quite evident in a lot of the tourist attraction around the city. Lewis and Clark didn’t make this place a city, it was the gold rush that brought many people to the area in the mid 1800’s. It was 1860 when people to set up an illegal camp along the banks of the river, illegal because this was Nez Perce Reserve land and most people at the time were not allowed.

Lewiston was founded in 1861 as a community and became the first capital of the Idaho Territory in 1863 following legislation making it legal to set up this community. The main industries of Lewiston are agriculture, paper, timber and light manufacturing. One industry that is interesting is that Lewiston is the headquarters for a couple of ammunition manufacturing companies. Another industry that is very large in Lewiston-Clarson area is in aluminium boats – these two cities produce more boats than anyone else.

Lewiston is also the gateway to Hells Canyon Recreation Area.

Hells Canyon is a 10-mile-wide Canyon south of Lewiston and is North America’s deepest river gorge at 7,993 feet, that is quite a bit deeper than the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

One neat tourist attraction is that you can access Lewiston by cruise ship from the Pacific Ocean. You can get on a cruise ship at Astoria which is on the coast of Oregon, sail up the Columbia River and meet up with the Snake River which flows into Lewiston. The trip is around 500 miles, and you must navigate eight major dams on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, making Lewiston one of the furthest inland seaports in the world.

Did you know that the world-famous Walt Disney was married in Lewiston? His wife, Lillian, was raised in the area.

One other interesting fact about Lewiston when travelling around the city is the upper part of the city is called the orchards because at one time the whole area was grown in with fruit trees and the elevation between the orchards and the bottom part of Lewiston is just over 1,400 feet – that is a pretty steep walk uphill!

Lewiston at one time had an affiliated major league baseball triple A team called the Lewis-Clark Broncs, and Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, played 12 games in Lewiston.

After a good supper and good night rest, it’s time to head north to B.C. and check out some more of the mountains.

Stay tuned for more of The Saskatchewan Traveller.

Trudy and Dale Buxton are the publishers of the Biggar Independent.