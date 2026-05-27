Trudy and Dale Buxton

Publishers, Biggar Independent

We continue with our trip back to British Columbia travelling north on Idaho 95.

As we travel, we notice that we are getting more into the green of the forests and less of the farm rich prairie.

We come to the crossroads of highways 95 and 54 and the community of Athol.

Athol has a population of around 750 people and originally was named Colton, but somewhere in the mix of the upcoming railroad and the post office the named changed to Athol, from descendants from Scotland and Massachusetts. Nobody knows for sure if that was the real reason for the change but once the post office named it, it stuck.

Athol has a very colourful history dating back into the early 1800’s when the First Nations tribes used this area as a stopping place as they migrated through the region to different areas of the region.

1882 changed everything as the Northern Pacific Railroad set up a train station and the settlers came into the area promised vast acres of land for farming.

The community was built, and the post office was established.

By the early 1900’s businesses were open, and a sawmill was built which was the largest employer in the area.

Athol for being so small is the home of Silverwood Theme Park, the largest theme park in the Pacific Northwest, which features over 70 rides, a massive water park and a historic steam engine train that gives ride around the park.

Athol is near Lake Pend Oreille, which is a very deep lake, and because the lake is so deep Athol was also the home to some top-secret submarine testing that was done during wartime not to mention the high level of navel training that also took place.

The state park is about 4,000 acres and is a haven for campers, hikers and boaters.

Who knew that you could have all this stuff into a small community.

Next up down the highway we come the City of Sandpoint, which sits along the shore of Lake Pend Oreille.

Sandpoint has a population of around 8,700 people and according to Rand McNally and USA Today, Sandpoint was voted as the “most beautiful small town” in America. That is saying a lot when you consider how many small towns there are.

Sandpoint was named after the long beaches of the lake and the Indigenous word “qapqape,” meaning sand.

Driving into Sandpoint you can’t help but notice why it was voted as the most beautiful small town; this is a recreation haven for many resorts and hotels and is surrounded by three major mountain ranges and is home to Idaho’s largest ski resort.

Coming into Sandpoint you are treated some spectacular views across the two-mile bridge that crosses across the lake.

Once downtown you will find that the buildings and streets are kept in great shape.

Sandpoint is home to the Panida Theatre, which is a Spanish style theatre built back in 1927. It serves as the cornerstone for a very large arts scene.

Of course, a little stop at a local saloon – the 1908 Saloon – that was built back in 1908, which gave the business its name.

What a great stop on a beautiful day in Idaho.

Stay tuned next week as we continue our trip back into B.C.