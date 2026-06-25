The Saskatchewan Traveller … More from B.C.

Trudy and Dale Buxton

Biggar Independent

We have left Nelson, British Columbia and are headed for the small community of Balfour.

For centuries, First Nations people harvested wild huckleberries and fished in the Kootney Creek. Eastern civilization didn’t come to the area until the late 1800’s, when one civil engineer named Charles Busk established a general store and laid out the townsite in its present-day location. The town was most likely named after Arthur Balfour, who served as the British Prime Minister. Today, Balfour is most known for the longest free ferry which provides a 35-minute crossing between Balfour and Kootney Bay.

Charles Busk in the early days of the community had acquired a 200-acre parcel which featured many fruit trees and plants in the area. The vision was to make Balfour the fruit growing capital of the Kootney’s.

Despite the smaller population of around 500 people, Balfour has a very vibrate tourist trade, and is a major hub for world-class fishing in the area. If you like to golf, Balfour is the home to a very nice championship course which features 18-holes and fantastic views of Kootney Lake.

We continue our way along the shore of Kootney Lake. What a fantastic drive, the scenery is spectacular! You have to watch out for animals on the road but overall, it was a very nice drive.

We arrive in Kaslo, current day population just over 1,000.

Kaslo was started in the late 1800’s. The name varies depending on who you talk too, but many believe it comes from the First Nations people which translates it into a place where the blackberries grow, which are plentiful in the area.

The boom for Kaslo came during the Silver Rush in the late 1800’s. The booming town at the time was in the neighbourhood of 3,000 people, many looking for their fortunes in mining silver. The community was incorporated in 1893.

After the boom, Kaslo transitioned into a forestry and tourism community. Known as the Switzerland of the America’s with the beautiful backdrops of the Kootney Lake among the views of the mountains.

Kaslo is recognized as a hub for backcountry skiing and cat-skiing [cat-skiing, like heli-skiing, relies on skiers being transported by a snowcat grooming machine] and many other wintertime activities. Kaslo is also recognized as an arts community, featuring an annual jazz festival.

It is home to the SS Moyie, the oldest intact passenger sternwheel in the world. Built in 1898 this sternwheeler used to transport people up and down the Kootney Lake until it was retired in 1957. It is now placed as a national historic site on the shores of Kaslo.

During the Second World War, Kaslo was selected as a Japanese internment site. In 1941, around 1,000 Japanese Canadians were moved to the Langham Cultural Centre, which was built back 1896, first serving as a boarding house, then hospital. This cultural centre was later transitioned into an award-winning arts venue, gallery and museum.

What a great place to visit. When travelling in their downtown you find lots of places to eat and shop – this is definitely a tourist destination, winter and summer.

Stay tuned next week as we make our way through the mountains on our way to New Denver.