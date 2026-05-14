The Saskatchewan Traveller … Frosty Balls Run

Trudy and Dale Buxton

Publishers, Biggar Independent

We will take a break from our British Columbia trip and add in some new riding in 2026.

The snow finally done (we hope!) and it’s off to the annual Frosty Balls run that includes the communities of Warman, Blaine Lake, Shellbrook, Prince Albert, Rosthern, and the last stop in Laird.

This annual run is sponsored by the Blue Knights Motorcycle Riding Club of Saskatchewan, the Motorcycle Ride for Dad, and the Laird Volunteer Fire Department with all the proceeds from the days event going to the Motorcycle Ride for Dad.

The Motorcycle Ride for Dad is a national organization that raises money towards groundbreaking prostate cancer research and lifesaving public awareness of this disease, and the importance of early detection.

The Motorcycle Ride for Dad has a chapter that is located in Saskatoon, established in 2009, and has raised over $2-million that stays within Saskatchewan with research dollars going to the University of Saskatchewan research facility.

In addition to the regular ride, which happens on June 20 starting at the Western Development Museum, the Motorcycle Ride for Dad are involved in a number of other events including the Frosty Balls to raise money for prostate cancer.

In Biggar it is important to note that donations can be made locally with either Dale Buxton at The Independent or with Don Sapsford. All donations will receive a tax receipt.

On to the ride itself which started out as a reasonable day in the morning and not to cold. In the past, temperatures have reached the zero mark, reinforcing the name it is. But today was nice and comfortable for the ride to Warman to registration and meet up with some long-lost friends of the past.

Here is a few facts about Warman that you may know. Did you know that Warman is the fastest growing city in Saskatchewan.

Warman at one time was a quiet small growing bedroom community for the City of Saskatoon, but in 2012 Warman officially became a city and now has a population that has grown to around 13,000 – still a bedroom community but with its own infrastructure and business community.

The original name that was given to the community by the Canadian Northern Railway was Diamond back when it was established in 1905 but was changed to Warman after Cy Warman, an American journalist and poet that wrote about the Canadian West. Interesting enough he never visited the community.

Did you know that Warman has 150 kilometres of walking paths around the community and a skateboard park?

After some visiting and picking up my sheets for the poker run, it was off with a group and on our way to Blaine Lake and the next poker stop.

The organizers say that there were 178 registered motorcycles, which is a pretty good number for most that are just getting on the bike for the first time of the year.

Once we got going out the highway we noticed that the wind was starting to pick up, and at about the halfway point to Blaine Lake, the wind was fiercely gusting … hang on to your hats this will be a fun day!

Stay tuned to next week as we finish the Frosty Balls run for a good cause.