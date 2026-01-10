The Salvation Army Fire ‘heartbroken’ to learn fire was human caused

Daily Herald

Late Tuesday, Jan. 6 the Prince Albert Fire Department (PAFD) concluded their investigation and disclosed that the fire was human caused and that there were multiple start points.

The fire that occurred in the 900 Block of Central Avenue on the evening of Dec. 25. The Prince Albert Police Service is continuing its investigation.

Throughout the investigation, Members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) Forensic Identification Section (FIS) have worked with PAFD fire investigators to assist them with their investigation, according to a PAPS press release.

Now, investigators with the Prince Albert Police Service will continue working with PAFD as the police investigation progresses. The police investigation will determine if the fire was a criminal act or not, by examining all evidence available.

The police are calling on anyone with information in relation to this fire to kindly contact police and any further updates in relation to this investigation when available by the Police.

The Salvation Army as an organization is gradually facing the reality of this loss. The worshippers had their first service on Sunday to the relief of many.

“We are heartbroken to learn that the Christmas Day fire was human caused,” Bernadette DeSantis, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations , Prairies and Northern Territories Division said in a statement emailed to the Daily Herald. “While this represents a significant loss, we’re incredibly grateful for the way our community has come together to ensure services continue.”

Despite the setback, DeSantis said the organization was committed to continuing their service in the community.

“The Salvation Army is an organization rooted in care and giving hope, and we are so grateful for the support that has been returned to us in our moment of need. Even in loss, we choose to respond with hope and compassion and remain committed to serving those who need us most,” she said.

The estimated value of the loss could not be ascertain as of press time.