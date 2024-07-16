The right medicine on hand could save a life

Summer means different things to different people. But a glimpse into the Gifford-Jones archives suggests some things about summer never change. A vintage article from 1977 called on readers to pay heed to problems that can arise at the cottage. And it remains true, summertime is a dangerous season – especially for those escaping into the great outdoors.

People get into all sorts of trouble during vacations. Some become critically ill and should be rushed to hospital as soon as possible. But there are other occasions when having the right medicine nearby is lifesaving.

It has been said that he who treats himself has a fool for a patient. But if you’re on a canoe trip or at a cottage far away from civilization, medical improvisation may be the game you find yourself playing.

Every summer, the absence of easily acquired provisions costs the lives of some vacationers. So take the time to prepare a kit outfitted with common medications and supplies.

Encounters with animals are one concern. Run-ins with big ones, like moose or bears, are rare but dangerous. A simple noise maker might be all you need to avoid surprising mama bear and her cubs. But for most vacationers, it’s smaller creatures that cause big trouble, like the stings of wasps, bees, yellow jackets and hornets.

Chances are very slim that a death will occur. But this is the fate of about 100 North Americans each year. If a child or a friend were to be stung and have an anaphylactic reaction, you would want an emergency bee sting kit within quick access. A loaded syringe containing epinephrine needs to be injected under the skin. At the same time the victim should swallow a couple of antihistamine tablets.

You don’t require a medical degree to diagnose a bee sting or give an injection. The important thing is to have this kit available, and for everyone to know where it is located. Even the world’s most brilliant doctor would have to stand helplessly by and watch the patient die if without this medication.

Before you leave, ask your doctor to provide you with some broad spectrum antibiotic capsules. These are not to be used for the common cold. But if someone suddenly develops a boil or a raging fever, chest pain, and begins to cough up copious amounts of sputum, there is a 99 per cent chance that these capsules are what the doctor would order.

Holiday time is notoriously hard on the stomach. Many people eat and drink too much causing a transient gastritis. At other times it results from an infection. Putting the stomach at rest for a few days is the first step towards a resolution. But you can also help nature by swallowing a few antacid tablets for a day or two. If the upset is accompanied by vomiting, checking with a doctor on treatment options is the best move.

Summer is also a time for injuries, and a support bandage in the medical supply bag will come in handy when someone sprains an ankle. A few tablets of codeine will aid in relieving the pain.

Infection often plagues those who take to the woods in summer. Children, in particular, are prone to ear and eye infections from swimming. Most of these common ailments quickly respond to antibiotic drops or ointment. If they appear to be getting worse, head for the nearest clinic.

Remember to throw in some sunscreen, band aids, antiseptic, aspirins, and calamine lotion for poison ivy, bug bites, and rashes. And always, always, check for ticks when coming in from the outdoors.

Then relax and enjoy your holidays!

Sign-up at www.docgiff.com to receive our weekly e-newsletter. For comments, contact-us@docgiff.com. Follow us on Instagram @docgiff and @diana_gifford_jones.