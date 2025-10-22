The Real Story of Winnie the Pooh’ successfully weaves historical events into an imaginative story

Sally Meadows

Sask Book Reviews

Did you know that the inspiration for the beloved literary character Winnie-the-Pooh was a real- life bear named Winnie who was a mascot for a Canadian infantry brigade sent overseas during World War I?

Or that there was a real-life boy named Christopher Robin (the son of A.A. Milne, the creator of the Winnie-the-Pooh series) who met the real-life Winnie at the London Zoo?

Or that Winnie was in fact female, not male? The new children’s book The Real Story of Winnie the Pooh dishes up all the details leading up to the creation of the the iconic Pooh Bear character who has charmed millions worldwide since the first book in the series was published in 1926.

Author Bob Friedrich has successfully woven actual historical events into an imaginative story told mostly from Winnie’s perspective that will delight and enlighten children and those who read to them. Beginning with the young veterinarian Harry’s encounter with Winnie at an Ontario train station, the reader rides along with Winnie on her remarkable journey from an orphaned cub to the famous “playing bear” at one of the most historically important zoos in the world.

Friedrich’s story highlights the amusement and joy Winnie brought to the many soldiers she encountered, from the opening scenes set on a train travelling across Canada, to the trip across the Atlantic on a big ship, to the combat training grounds in England. With the grim realities of war just around the corner, Winnie’s presence was undoubtedly a source of great comfort and hope for the soldiers.

Peppered amongst the book’s original illustrations are black and white photos of the “real” Winnie and her guardian Harry. Artwork by Friedrich’s own grandchildren, to whom the book is dedicated, is included too. The book’s playful approach complements A.A. Milne’s own magical tales of the little bear and his animal friends, still going strong today.

The Real Story of Winnie the Pooh is a worthy companion to A.A. Milne’s books as it provides context for the inspiration behind the Winnie-the-Pooh character we all know and love.

Bob Friedrich is a retired federal public servant who spent most of his career at the Department of Canadian Heritage. He enjoys writing stories for and about his family and has published several children’s books under his imprint Last Mountain Publishers.

This book is available at your local bookstore or from www.skbooks.com.