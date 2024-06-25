The Prince Albert Historical Museum announces sale to help fund operations

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Historical Society which operates four Museums in Prince Albert, is currently running a Garage sale as part of its fundraising plans for the year.

The sale will continue till early July.

“The sale is for artifacts that the Historical Society have used for programming and displays that are extra like picture frames and other artifacts that will interest the general public,” said Michelle Taylor, Manager and Curator of the Prince Albert Historical Society.

“The Museum is open seven days a week from 9a.m. to 5p.m. and we are hoping that the folks will find the artifacts valuable and our prices to be fair. Pick up the artifacts and help us raise funds so that by early July we would have cleared off everything. We also engage in street fairs as part of raising funds,” Taylor added.

The Museum and Historical Society have a variety of events planed for the summer including interesting events for children within ages 8 -12 which includes Youth summer camps in July and August. The Museums will also be open to all for free on Canada Day for anyone to come in and learn about the Canadian history.