The number of workplace incidents causing injury in the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division increased slightly year over year during 2024.

That’s according to a safety report provided at the school board’s regular meeting on March 24.

Education Director Neil Finch gives a yearly report following the conclusion of the WCB calendar year. The Workers Compensation Board (WCB) data was collected until Dec. 31, 2024.

The report showed 21 injuries in the division during that time as compared to 17 in 2023. The data was for support staff who were injured at work and required medical attention.

Finch described the injury numbers as consistent year-over-year.

“We seem to be staying fairly steady with the amount of injuries that are causing employees to be off for a minimum of one day as a result of that injury,” Finch said. “Our goal would be to have that reduced to none. Zero is the ideal.”

The numbers broke down with 13 EAs and eight caretakers. There are a total of 1,089 employees in the data set.

Finch said the numbers are consistent, but they would be improved if they could see a reduction.

“We’re not increasing our injuries, but we definitely aren’t making a big dent on decreasing them either,” he said. “We continue to have awareness for our employees around safety and get those communications out through our employee newsletter, and hoping that we can find ways to reduce those injuries.”

WCB data only includes injuries for non-teaching staff such as caretakers, maintenance personnel, library clerks, and educational assistants, among several others.

The WCB calendar year is from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 and differs from the school calendar.

The division safety team consists of the Superintendent of Facilities, Human Resources Manager and Director of Education.

Saskatchewan Rivers is one of the only school divisions that is COR Certified. In support of that certification, an external audit is completed every three years. These external audits are one of the many pieces that contribute to their safety program.

Division to conduct review of Cree Language Program

The Cree Language Program at John Diefenbaker School is five years old next school year.

As such, the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division will be conducting a Program Review.

According to a March 24 report from director or education Neil Finch, the review will look at Language and Cultural Integration, Child Centre learning and Sustainable Program Development.

“The best way I would explain that one is it’s just a calibration check (to) see how we’re doing,” Finch said. “We just want to see what are the things that we should continue to do and some things we should consider improving on.”

Administration will bring back the findings to the board in 2025-2026 school year. Superintendent Jennifer Hingley and John Diefenbaker staff will be involved in the review and gaining feedback from current families in the program.

