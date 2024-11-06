The loss of civility in our society is a threat to our way of life

Roslyn Kunin

Troy Media

In a civilized society, the benefits of stability, security, and mutual respect allow us to live without constant fear, trusting in a social fabric that keeps us safe. But this “umbrella” of civility is beginning to look tattered, showing signs of wear that are hard to ignore.

Increasingly, everyday interactions that once reflected politeness and respect are shifting toward rudeness, hostility, and even confrontation. This trend isn’t just uncomfortable; it threatens the very structure that makes a society civilized.

Anyone who has experienced life outside this umbrella – by camping in the wilderness or visiting places where society’s order doesn’t prevail – understands how much we rely on these comforts. Civilization means reliable access to safe food and water and the security of knowing that electricity will power our homes and devices.

Beyond physical benefits, there’s the peace of mind that comes from knowing we and our belongings are secure, free from the constant worry of robbery or attack. This sense of safety enables us to focus on living fully rather than merely surviving.

Yet, we’re witnessing a shift in behaviour. People in retail and other customer service roles – often the first to notice such changes – report that interactions have grown rude, ugly, and even hostile. These businesses already struggle with limited budgets that make it difficult to offer competitive wages. Now, there’s an additional deterrent: customers behaving badly.

While many people are still polite, the odds that a front-line worker will face cursing, yelling, or threats are rising. This hostility shows up not only in stores but even in more unexpected places like live entertainment venues. It’s not only rock concerts where things get rowdy; now, even ushers at ballets and operas must brace themselves for unruly patrons. The saying “they don’t pay me enough for this” has never felt more apt.

Of more concern than one-on-one rudeness is the rise of mob behaviour. Mobs, either in person or on social media, are increasingly emboldened to threaten violence against individuals or groups, eroding the sense of psychological safety that’s essential for a civil society. Acts like burning the Canadian flag or chanting “Death to Canada” are extreme examples, but silencing people by denying their right to free speech is another. Such actions don’t just intimidate those directly targeted; they create a climate of fear, making others worried about being “cancelled” for expressing an opinion.

Physical violence is also on the rise. Road rage has escalated from crude gestures to physical confrontations, sometimes involving weapons. In the United States, political divides have fueled violence between people of differing views, with some incidents involving physical attacks between women, older adults, and others who, historically, might have avoided such altercations. Media reports are filled with news of shootings and other acts of violence in schools and public places – places where weapons have no place in a civilized society.

This erosion of civility affects our social structures too, especially in politics. The recent U.S. presidential election campaign shows what happens when politicians abandon respectful debate and resort to nasty, often untrue, accusations. This only divides voters and makes the compromise necessary in a democracy difficult, if not impossible.

While we in Canada cannot control American politicians, we can hold our own leaders accountable. We should press candidates to tell us what they’ll do for our society, rather than simply attacking their opponents.

At an individual level, we can do our part by embracing what’s known as the “Canadian way.” Canadians are often stereotyped as polite – known for saying “please,” “thank you,” and especially “sorry.” There are far worse stereotypes to live by. Respect earns respect, and by treating others with civility, we can set an example, making Canada a model of what it means to live in a truly civilized society.

Dr. Roslyn Kunin is a respected Canadian economist known for her extensive work in economic forecasting, public policy, and labour market analysis. She has held various prominent roles, including serving as the regional director for the federal government’s Department of Employment and Immigration in British Columbia and Yukon and as an adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia. Dr. Kunin is also recognized for her contributions to economic development, particularly in Western Canada.