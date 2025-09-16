The Life and Times of Jim Croce: A Canadian Tribute brings timeless music to EA Rawlinson

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

Fans of 1970s folk and soft rock will have a chance to celebrate one of music’s most beloved storytellers when ‘The Life and Times of Jim Croce: A Canadian Tribute’ comes to the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts on Sept. 28.

The show is produced by Second Sunset Productions and led by Edmonton-based songwriter and impresario John Hewitt, who describes the concert as both a heartfelt tribute and an opportunity to introduce Croce’s music to new audiences.

“We wanted to find someone that people haven’t paid tribute to yet, and we thought Jim Croce was a great option,” Hewitt said. “He’s got these songs about truckers and barroom fights, and then some of the most beautiful love songs you’ve ever heard. It’s the perfect combination of blue collar and white collar.”

Hewitt said the band carefully selected the setlist, including classics like Bad, Bad Leroy Brown and You Don’t Mess Around with Jim, along with lesser-known tracks that hold personal meaning for the performers. Each member of the group had a hand in choosing songs and will share the stories behind them during the performance.

Although Croce’s career was cut short by a plane crash in 1973, his music continues to connect with audiences across generations.

“He struggled for a long time in the music industry, and just as his career was taking off, he was taken in a plane crash,” Hewitt said. “A lot of people can relate to that struggle, and the kinds of songs he wrote about people, love, and relationships are as universal today as they were 50 years ago.”

Hewitt, originally from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, has toured extensively and released seven albums since moving west in 2018. His new company, Second Sunset Productions, is devoted to creating opportunities for songwriters and producing shows in theatres across Canada.

Prince Albert audiences can expect an evening of sing-alongs, laughter, and nostalgia, and perhaps a few tears.

“We hope to give them a bit of trivia behind the artist and behind some of the songs,” Hewitt said. “Hopefully they’ll have a lot of laughs and maybe shed a few tears listening to songs that bring them back to their youth.”

Hewitt said he’s excited to bring the show to Prince Albert, a community he’s heard has a strong and supportive arts scene.

“As soon as we announced the show, we had people reach out to help promote it and offer a hand,” he said. “That doesn’t happen everywhere. It’s been a really good response so far.”

Tickets for ‘The Life and Times of Jim Croce: A Canadian Tribute’ are available through the EA Rawlinson Centre box office.