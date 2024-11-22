‘The Juice’ will be loose when CWE returns to Prince Albert

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE) is returning to Prince Albert with two special guests on Sunday, Nov. 24 as part of the Rumble to Remember Tour.

Lucha Libre Legend and former cruiserweight champion Juventud Guerrera and current TNA wrestler Cody Deaner will be the featured guests at Plaza 88. Guerrera said that he has been enjoying his tour of Canada so far.

“It’s been going great every time. It’s just getting better and better and (I’m) just happy to see, the Canadian people coming to this to this show,” Guerrera said. “CWE they always put on great show, so I’m happy to be here.”

Guerrera is best known for his appearances with the Mexican promotions AAA and CMLL and with the American promotions ECW, WWE, WCW and TNA. He is a former WCW and WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Guerrera born Eduardo Aníbal González Hernández is the son of professional wrestler Fuerza Guerrera, who he credits for helping get him into the business.

“My dad is a wrestler too, so that was a little bit easier for me to come and join this beautiful sports and entertainment sport,” he explained. “I’ve been doing this for 32 years now, which is amazing, and I continue going. My name is Juventud Gurrerra, which means young warrior, so I guess that’s my proper name.”

Guerrera, along with Rey Mysterio Jr, Psicosis, Konnan, La Parka and others helped introduce North America to Lucha Libre through first ECW and then the WCW Cruiserweight division, which he considered great exposure.

“It was an amazing breakthrough,” he said. “Guys like myself and Rey Mysterio … were able to make it into the major leagues in the United States. For us to be doing that, it was like a dream come true.

“It’s still fantastic because now I can go back and see what I what I did and it’s overwhelming the blessings that I feel,” he said.

The high flying style became more prominent in North America after Lucha Libre came over. Guerrera noticed the influence immediately. “Everybody wants to do the best, you know, so we have all different type of countries, wanting to do our thing and it was an amazing moment for WCW and for the rest of industry,” he said.

Guerrera spent his early career masked, until he was unmasked in a match with Chris Jericho in 1998. Afterwards, Guerrera gradually developed the new character of “The Juice, which he said helped his career.

“The Juice, it means actually the same thing that Juventud Guerrera means, Young Warrior,” he explained. “It’s something that never is going to get dry. It’s something that it’s always going to be juicy, and that’s my bottom line. That’s my statement. I wanted to show everybody that age is just a number If you are really willing to put the work and to put the effort, you can be you can be a big name for so many years.”

Guerrera has had some substance abuse and injury issues in the past but has found his faith, which helped him to remain active after 32 years.

“I’m very faithful. I’m a I’m a believer, so everything that I’ve been doing is in the name of Jesus Christ because he’s been helping me in the worst moment when people told me you’re never going to go back in the ring because I’ve been hurt so bad,” he said,

“I’ve been in so much struggling and God is my rescue, my refuge and everything to me.”

The faith is a message that he wants to spread to others.

“People, they’re struggling and we get lost sometimes and Jesus is the way and the light and the truth. Once we know all those three things, you know, it’s an amazing accomplishment and if somebody is listening to this get close to God. The best way is (read) the Bible and it will teach you and it will give you peace,” Guerrera said.

He explained that his faith has helped him extend his career in the ring.

“I broke my ankle and multiple times, multiple pieces,” he remembered. “That was one of the last injuries that I had and I wasn’t able to be walking. Now I’m walking I’m jumping I’m doing everything that I was able to do before.”

Guerrera encouraged everyone to come out to the CWE show on Nov. 24 while on the road in Manitoba last week.

“Just to the fans come and join us at the shows. We are going to be in Canada for a couple of shows, today we are in Gladstone and tomorrow we are going to Winnipeg. Come and get juicy with us. It’s going to be a great show. I guarantee you that.”

On Nov. 24 Guerrera will face “The Headline” Shaun Martens and Fil Deadly in a ‘Three way Dance.

The Meet and Greet is at 6 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. and bell time is 7 p.m. at Plaza 88. Advance Tickets Available at: Colette Portamedic Services or purchase tickets online at cwetickets.com.