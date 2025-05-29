The Government of Saskatchewan announces Indigenous Economic Development Day

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

The Government of Saskatchewan announced that May 12 is officially Indigenous Economic Development Day, which now forms part of Economic Development Week. This year, Economic Development Week was held from May 11 to May 17. The international event is recognized annually and places a spotlight on programs and best economic practices around the world. It also recognizes the extraordinary people who create positive progress to their demographic’s economy.

“Today, we recognize that economic development is an ongoing process rather than a result,” said Chief Executive Officer Verona Thibault with the Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance (SEDA). “It is a process that aims to improve socioeconomic wellbeing, resulting in wealth generation, job creation and community renewal. We celebrate leaders and community builders across Saskatchewan who invest their skills and resources to ensure our local and provincial prosperity.”

In Saskatchewan, Indigenous Economic Development Day recognizes the importance of the contributions from First Nations and Metis entrepreneurs. The impact of business and entrepreneurship is crucial for building a robust Saskatchewan economy that everyone in the prairie province will benefit from.

“Economic reconciliation remains a priority for our government,” said Warren Kaeding, the Saskatchewan Minister of Trade and Export Development, “and we remain committed to creating more opportunities for Indigenous people and communities. Saskatchewan is fortunate to have a growing number of Indigenous-owned companies and organizations that are strong contributors to our province’s economic wellbeing.”

The Government of Saskatchewan’s focus continues to be on increasing Indigenous participation in the provincial economy. The emphasis is on the important role Indigenous entrepreneurs have in creating business ventures and employment. The focus remains on building relationships and connecting Indigenous people to various opportunities across all business sectors, which include specialized training and employment.

As a result, Indigenous businesses and communities contributed to a record high of 63,100 off-reserve Indigenous careers in 2024. Collectively, the Indigenous economic contributions and impacts improve the lives of all Saskatchewan residents.

“In recent times, Indigenous peoples and nations around the globe have embarked on nation-rebuilding movements with optimism and perseverance,” said Milton Tootoosis, Founder and Chair of Saskatchewan Indigenous Economic Development Network (SIEDN), “all adding to economic growth collectively.”

Tootoosis is from Poundmaker Cree Nation in Treaty Six Territory. He has accumulated over two decades of experience in human resource management. His portfolio includes aboriginal policy with dedication to networking positive, progressive relationships and advancements for the Indigenous community. Tootoosis is instrumental at various government levels, which include the tribal, provincial and federal governments. Both his professional and personal goals include positive advancements for community collaborations to create capacity and economic independence.

“Indigenous nations have culturally and historically been inter-tribal traders with sophisticated supply chains, practicing a form of free trade of highly valued goods long before the fur trade era and the arrival of settlers here on the prairies,” Tootoosis said.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues its commitment to fuse a competitive and strategic business environment that provides an edge for the success of all businesses. Through Saskatchewan’s established network of nine international offices, the province attracts international investments while hunting for new markets to showcase the province’s products and treasures.

In its entirety, the value of Saskatchewan exports increased from $17 billion in 2007 to nearly $50 billion on average in the last 3 years. These most recent and significant economic successes are due to the strong entrepreneurial spirit that exists and surges through citizens in the land of living skies.

“The work that our business community has been doing across the province, has led to strong investment and economic growth in recent years,” said Kaeding, Saskatchewan Minister of Trade and Export Development. “Businesses, and investors, are choosing Saskatchewan because of our low tax rates, our transparent regulatory environment and the strong suite of incentives with personalized support that we offer.”

Reports show that private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion last year. As a result, Saskatchewan ranks first among Canadian provinces for industry and economic growth. The influx of investment by various businesses and entrepreneurs creates opportunities and employment for residents in the province, which is the gateway to a better and higher quality of life for all Saskatchewan citizens.

Additionally, Statistic Canada’s 2024 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached its highest to date at $80.4 billion, which is a 3.4 per cent increase. The result is that Saskatchewan now ranks second in terms of percentage change amongst Canadian provinces.

The reflection of the ongoing success of Indigenous business savvy also continues to demonstrate its powerful economic impact in various areas and in various ways. The Government of Saskatchewan expressed their pride about the continued powerful collaborations and partnerships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses during the Economic Development Week Celebrations.