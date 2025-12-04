The Giving Tree Helps Lions Club

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Wheatland Express Station and Museum has introduced a new initiative for Christmas giving this year with its Giving Tree, located in the main lobby, to collect donated gifts.

All toys will be donated to the Wakaw Lions Christmas Hampers. Each year, the Lions Club works diligently to gather applications for hampers and collect non-perishable food items to fill the hampers, bringing joy and support to members of the community who need a little extra assistance during the holiday season.

“I usually Google different things to do for each holiday and tweak it to fit our community,” Lori Kobialko, manager of the Wheatland Express Station & Museum, said.

“Everyone gives to the food bank, but sometimes they are short of toys, so I decided to do the ‘Giving Tree’ for toys instead of food,” she explained. “I contacted the Lions Club, and they requested unwrapped new toys, and we have had some dropped off already.”

The Lions Club will pick up the toys that have been dropped off on December 8th to start filling Hampers, but Kobialko said the Giving Tree will continue to collect toys for the rest of the season.

The Giving Tree is the title of a poem by Shel Silverstein that tells the story of a tree’s unconditional love for a boy. From the boy’s childhood, when he enjoys playing in the tree’s branches and eating its apples, to his adulthood, when his needs grow and change, the tree gives whatever it can to make him happy. The tree gives unselfishly to ensure the boy’s happiness.

Although Christmas is most often a time of celebration and joy, when finances are tight, it can be challenging and stressful for families. With the cost of living at record highs, individuals and families in every community across Canada are at a breaking point. When people are struggling, often the only place they can draw money from for unexpected expenses that come up is the money they would use for groceries.

When donating to food drives, it’s important to consider a few key points. While shelf-stable, nutritionally dense items like peanut butter, tuna, and canned beans are always in high demand at food banks, don’t limit yourself to just the basics. Items such as sauces, fresh spices, condiments, and oils are also appreciated, as they can enhance the flavours of meals prepared with limited ingredients. The aim is to stock food banks with food that we would feel proud to share with anyone in our community.

The Wakaw Lions have donation boxes available at Wakaw Pharmacy, Town Shop Gifts, and Lake Country Co-op Food Store. Donations of non-perishable food items, chocolates, new toys, and hygiene products can be placed in the donation boxes. The Lions will also gratefully accept baking, turkeys, and cash donations by contacting Rita Goller-Varga at 306-233-7783 or by texting Terry Oleksyn at 306-233-7909. The Lions also have a Facebook page: Wakaw Lions Club, where individuals can message with questions.

The deadline for applying for a Christmas Hamper is December 5, 2025, and the hampers will be delivered on December 20th. Request forms are available at the Wakaw Town office or by emailing Terry at wakawemsterry@hotmail.com

To donate gifts, follow the lights along 1st Street South in Wakaw to the east end, to the Wheatland Express Station & Museum, where people will find decorated Christmas trees on the deck for its “Enchanted Forest” contest for free tickets on a 2026 train excursion. The Giving Tree is inside.