The first voice in a Crisis: RCMP Dispatchers Handle 366,737 in a year

Daily Herald Staff

Every emergency call to the RCMP in Saskatchewan starts with a voice on the other end, a dispatcher at the Operational Communications Centre. In 2004, those voices answered 366,737 calls for service, a growing workload that reflects the province’s increasing demand for police response and emergency support.

The OCC, which handles both 911 and non-emergency calls to 310-RCMP, plays a vital behind-the-scenes role in managing police response. On average, call-takers handle around 3.5 calls every five minutes, with more than 4,400 of last year’s calls classified as Priority 1 life-threatening or urgent situations requiring immediate police investigation.

“This trend paints a picture of the demands placed on emergency communication services and officers who respond 24/7 across the province,” said Jocelyn James, manager of the Saskatchewan RCMP OCC.

In the first months of 2025 alone, the center has already fielded over 169,000 calls, with more than 1,700 of them being Priority 1.

Call-takers and dispatchers must often manage several unfolding incidents at once.

“On average, a call-taker would take approximately 150 calls during their shift,” said James. “No matter the call, we gather information and send the right kind of help for the situation. It’s intense work, but very personally fulfilling.”

The OCC’s role was especially crucial during the 2022 mass casualty event at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. Dispatchers monitored radios, coordinated resources, and tracked updates in real time as the suspect was located and taken into custody. One dispatcher later described that day as the most rewarding of his career.

Not all calls are life-and-death, but many are deeply human. In one case, a dispatcher answered a call from an elderly person who had fallen from a wheelchair while putting on slippers. The caller was alone, frightened, and in pain. The dispatcher offered calm reassurance while help was dispatched, a small moment that stayed with them long after.

The RCMP is also using the opportunity to highlight its need for new OCC staff. Telecommunications operator trainees earn $64,625 during training, with salaries rising to between $70,688 and $86,007 after completion. Operators are based in Regina and serve all RCMP jurisdictions across the province.

The 2024 call statistics come alongside the Saskatchewan RCMP’s latest crime data, which will contribute to the province’s overall Crime Severity Index tracked by Statistics Canada.