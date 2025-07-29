The evacuation rollercoaster: tough questions need to be asked about wildfire response

With the whole fiasco of the Saskatchewan Party’s dealing with wildfires this summer, someone needs to go right back to the drawing board and look at how they make decisions.

What are the priorities? Is managing a fire in the best interest of the people of northern Saskatchewan?

Northern leaders have been speaking out for some time regarding the initial and continuing processes of dealing with wildfires. Northern leaders are the people who live here, have had the experience and have the knowledge about how to deal with wildfires in their communities or area.

No one in the south has the same or nearly the same knowledge or understanding of wildfires, the muskeg, or for that matter any other aspect of Northern life in this province.

It’s not just getting the resources to fight the fire; it’s how the wildfires are approached in the beginning even before they start. It’s the people here who have lived in this country for decades, probably fought fires in their time, have an understanding of the land, and know their communities and the people.

It is horrendous that people are driven from their homes, sometimes two or three times in one season. I think many or maybe all of us living in the north have at least a smattering of post-traumatic stress disorder because of the handling in recent years of the wildfire situation in northern Saskatchewan.

Whatever the Sask Party is doing, it’s very plain to see that it is not working in any good way. Beyond the wildfire situation, there needs to be a very strong, caring, respectful, and deep look at the whole environment from a healthy perspective.

Let’s be the change that brings a healthier environment, world view and experience to the table, reflecting care and concern for our children and those yet to come that they may have a chance for life in a good way as they grow older. The change needs to come fast because we’re starting very late.

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan is a journalist who lives and works in La Ronge.