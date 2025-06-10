The evacuation rollercoaster Part 2

Valerie Barnes-Connell Jordan

Daily Herald

Driving down the highway with rain pouring so heavily that it looked like the smoke I’ve driven through a few days before.

So many times I hoped and prayed that rain was falling on northern Saskatchewan

The evacuation rollercoaster takes one in so many levels the physical level where one is feeling tired or body is feeling tired. My mom started to feel strange by sitting in the car seat for so long.

But I knew it was important to get to Canora to be with my husband and try to support him

Evacuation has taken us away from our home, away from our community of people, away from the familiar.

It is hard to explain to people who are not from our area just what it’s like.

Maybe it’s hard to explain to people what’s important about what we like behind.

And it’s hard for others, maybe to understand as well.

Just like in 2015 we are glued to Facebook, anything that gives us a sense of home or Comfort or whatever it is.

It is really want to go home, but you also want that home to be safe.

And you’re most grateful for those who have stayed behind in all the danger and fury of the fire to protect, to look after, to do all the married of things that you do in this extreme situation

The one piece that it’s missing is a provincial so-called government.

Manitoba stepped up quickly and resources have flown in, but this Saskatchewan government is refusing to ask for those services for northern Saskatchewan.

So while they sit there ready, they don’t come to where they’re needed and words fail me, which is not a common thing for me.

Can’t help but think of them many people who are spread all across the province some in very small areas, some in larger cities.

This rollercoaster 2025 is far more dangerous than we were in 2015, as evacuees, back at that time we were looked after. The resources flowed into our community.

FaceTime it is different. To call Red cross and then have them call back and say we’re not looking after people from the La Ronge.

To have the SPSA not returning your call when you need accommodation; it’s a very lonely and abandoned the feeling. Not the Saskatchewan I’ve known in the past.

Look in the meantime, I try to keep track of your community members from home, try to offer appreciation to the people who are staying behind to protect your home.

Others are doing things to support people evacuated without resources

Another big gratitude to the people looking after the centre is in different communities particularly Prince albert to Saskatoon and Regina to look after those who are evacuated. Thank you for your welcome and your care.

It is true rollercoaster ride between feelings of fear of the unknown? What’s happening at home? Will things be all right concerning for people left behind? Gratitude for those both left behind and people who come to help and support.

This is my reflection on the experience of evacuation rollercoastering one part of the province in the north down into the south.

I will include the stories of other evacuees in future instalments. Blessed me.