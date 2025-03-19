The effects of pesticide use in Canola production and its impact on honey bees

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

A two-year study on honey bee health in colonies placed on canola fields is nearing its completion, yielding positive results for those involved.

The University of Saskatchewan’s Western College of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Pathology, Honey bee health lab, initiated the study in 2023 to investigate the effects of pesticide use in Canola production and its effects on the health of honey bees.

With nearly 800 species of bees in Canada, of which approximately half (350) are found in Saskatchewan, this crucial study was undertaken in the heart of Canada’s top honey and Canola-producing region.

Two researchers from the University of Saskatchewan, master’s student Emilio Tellarini Prieto and post-doctoral fellow Marcelo Camilli, shared their findings with the Shaunavon Standard this month.

“There are two major effects of pesticides on honey bees,” they explained. “The first is lethal, causing direct colony collapse, and the second is sub-lethal, which is not so obvious to detect, affecting colony normal behaviour and impacting, for example, the honey production.”

The researchers emphasized that growers usually apply pesticides at optimal times of the day when the honey bees are not foraging, and, the honey production in their research hives continued to thrive alongside Canola crops, suggesting that pesticide levels are in a safe dose-range for the honey bees.

In the fall, the researchers relocate their hives to the university research apiaries (bee yard) for overwintering, where they wrap the colonies to retain heat and support their survival through the winter. A final assessment of bee winter survival is expected soon.

While the 80-colony study was primarily conducted in the central region of the province, the findings offer hope for farmers in other parts of Saskatchewan, including the southwest.

However, the researchers caution that various factors, including climate change, may influence the results.

A final report on the Honey Bee and Canola crop study is expected by the end of summer 2025.

In addition to studying the effects of pesticides on honey bees, the researchers are also investigating their impact on other wild pollinators, such as wild bees and butterflies.

The following summary was provided by Emilio Tellarini Prieto and Marcelo Camilli about their research.

Honey Bee & Canola Facts

•Western Canada is the top production region for both honey and canola.

•Canola is the primary crop for honey production—about 70% of honey extracted here comes from canola.

•Canola pollen is a rich source of nutrients for honey bees.

•Honey bees don’t just benefit beekeepers—they also boost canola yields through pollination.

•This creates a win-win relationship: Canola helps honey bees, and honey bees help canola.

Pesticides & Pollinators

•95% of canola is grown from seeds treated with neonicotinoid insecticides.

•These insecticides protect crops from pests, which is essential for large-scale food production.

•These neonicotinoid insecticides are applied to the seed then they are absorbed by the plant tissues and expressed in all parts, including the flowers, nectar and pollen. So all the flower-visiting insects can be harmed by the residues.

•They can also pose a risk to beneficial pollinators, including honey bees and wild bees.

Our Research

•We are monitoring pesticide levels in canola fields across Saskatchewan to determine whether they remain within safe ranges for honey bees.

•Monitoring the honey production in canola fields across Saskatchewan

•To make this study possible, we have partnered with 15 canola growers. Over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, we established hives in their fields during canola bloom, collecting samples of pollen, bees, and honey. In the fall, we relocate our hives to the university research apiaries for overwintering, where we wrap the colonies to retain heat and support their survival through the winter.

•Our goal is to find a balance: effective crop protection while preserving pollinator health and biodiversity.

•Beyond honey bees, we are also studying wild pollinator communities, surveying their abundance and their relationship with canola flowers.

Current Findings

•We are currently waiting for pesticide analysis results.

•So far, our observations show that our honey bee colonies flourish during canola season, producing good honey yields.

•If pesticide levels were dangerously high, we would likely see weaker colonies and lower honey production.