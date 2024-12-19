The challenge of writing a Christmas love poem

The word “love” is used in English to describe many things: lust, friendship, affection, appreciation. Pop culture is full of love songs with a heavy emphasis on sex but the fourth theme of Advent, love, is not exemplified in those songs.

The Advent theme of love reminds me of Mary’s love for her infant child, Jesus. It reminds me of the excited adoration of the shepherds when they were the first visitors to the holy family. It reminds me of the stately visit of Wise Men from afar who were guided by a new star in the sky.

Most of all, the fourth Advent theme reminds me of the all-encompassing love of God.

Christmas is a Christian holy day, that has been embraced worldwide. Christmas is not part of other major religions, but all faith traditions embrace the theme Love… Love God, Love your neighbour, Love yourself.

This year I have chosen to write an acrostic about Advent themes. Maybe you could challenge yourself to write an acrostic poem about some facet of love. Here’s my attempt at a love acrostic:

Living each moment for

Others and yourself;

Valuing the holiness of

Everyday life.