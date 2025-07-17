The best thing since sliced bread

When we comment on something new and good, especially an innovation likely to improve people’s lives, we might say, “It’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.” But what was the greatest thing before sliced bread? It might have been wrapped bread.

Wikipedia suggests Otto Frederick Rohwedder of Davenport, Iowa, invented the first single loaf bread-slicing machine. It was first used by the Chillicothe Baking Company of Chillicothe, Missouri, which sold their first slices on July 7, 1928. The pre-sliced bread was advertised as “the greatest forward step in the baking industry since bread was wrapped.”

Slicing a loaf of bread is a skill easily mastered in the home and a sliced loaf dries out more quickly. So why was sliced bread a success? Wikipedia suggests commercially sliced bread resulted in uniform and somewhat thinner slices and people ate more slices of bread at a time. They also ate bread more frequently, because of the ease of getting and eating another piece of bread.

The History Channel says factory-produced loaves were designed to be softer than those prepared at home or at small, local bakeries because the bread-buying public had come to equate “squeezable softness” with freshness, according to “White Bread” by Aaron Bobrow-Strain. The softer loaves had become almost impossible to slice neatly at home.

One of the first major brands to distribute sliced bread was Wonder. Wonder Bread originally appeared in stores in 1921 in Indianapolis.

During the Second World War, U.S. officials imposed a short-lived ban on sliced bread as a conservation measure. According to The New York Times, officials explained that “the ready-sliced loaf must have a heavier wrapping than an unsliced one if it is not to dry out.” It was also intended to counteract a rise in the price of bread, caused by the Office of Price Administration’s authorization of a ten percent increase in flour prices.

The outcry from the American public was immediate and loud. The ban on sliced bread was lifted after only a few weeks.

Evidently, consumers thought sliced bread was the best thing ever.